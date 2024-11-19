Those who play sport at a professional level are often more disciplined and talented in other areas, having spent time during their youth focusing on multiple events in order to broaden their experiences.

While some athletes have to prioritise one sport over another, several footballers have given other sports a go following retirement. Some have even played another sport to a high standard while playing football at the top level.

Former Manchester United and Uruguay striker Diego Forlan recently made headlines as he made his pro tennis debut at the ripe old age of 45 - though it ended in defeat in his hometown of Montevideo.

Football FanCast takes a look at those who have managed to pursue another sport after retiring, or even those who have managed to perform at a high level across two sports at the same time…

1 Diego Forlán

Tennis

The Uruguayan is best remembered on these shores for his poor spell with Manchester United, scoring just 17 goals for the Old Trafford side before joining Villarreal.

He lived up to his potential in Spain and led Uruguay to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup, scoring five goals in the process. He has taken up tennis since retiring, recently making his professional debut.

Playing in the doubles alongside Federico Coria at the Uruguay Open, the former striker and his partner ended up losing 6-1 6-2 in the first round.

2 Andy Goram

Cricket

Andy Goram will be remembered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Glasgow Rangers history, playing under Walter Smith for seven years and being a key component of the team that claimed nine league titles in a row.

However, he could well have made it as a cricketer. Goram is the last person to represent Scotland at both football and cricket, playing five times in the latter between 1989 and 1991.

He even faced Australia, scoring six runs against them in the process.

3 Curtis Woodhouse

Boxing

Curtis Woodhouse played in the Premier League during his spell at Birmingham City, while also enjoying stints with Sheffield United, Peterborough United and Hull City, eventually making over 300 professional appearances.

After he retired, Woodhouse began making a name for himself on the boxing scene, turning professional in 2006.

During his second career, the former defender fought 31 times in total, winning 24 of those bouts, with 13 of those coming via knockout. A solid record indeed.

4 Petr Cech

Ice hockey

Petr Cech was arguably one of Chelsea’s finest signings during the Roman Abramovich era, making nearly 500 competitive appearances for the Blues over 11 years, winning the Champions League, four Premier League titles and a host of other honours in London.

Once he hung up his gloves, Cech started playing ice hockey for Guildford Phoenix, before making his professional debut for the Belfast Giants in the Elite League last November.

The 42-year-old has certainly transferred his skills over from football to hockey, and he could well be a fixture in the latter sport for the next few years.

5 Tim Wiese

Wrestling

Tim Wiese was known for his seven seasons with German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen between 2005/06 and 2011/12, where he made a total of 266 appearances for the club, winning the German Cup in 2009.

The former goalkeeper kept 81 clean sheets for the club during his spell while receiving six caps for the German national team. Wiese was part of the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship squads, but didn't make an appearance in either competition.

Following his retirement, Wiese revealed that he had been offered a WWE developmental contract, making the transition from football to wrestling.

He went on to sign for WWE in 2016, wrestling for them in November 2016, where he acquitted himself fairly well, possible due to the incredible physique he had developed since retiring from football.

6 Rafael van der Vaart

Darts

In recent years, darts and the Netherlands have become as synonymous as football and Brazil, producing players such as Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen.

Former Ajax and Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart, who played over 100 times for his country, turned to darts following his retirement from football, although he wasn’t exactly destined to be like Van Gerwen.

Playing in the BDO Denmark Open in 2019, the former attacking midfielder made an impressive start, winning his first tie, but he lost in the following round to Mogens Christensen, averaging just 54 in the process.

7 Bixente Lizarazu

Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Bixente Lizarazu made over 600 appearances in a career which saw him shine for France as they won the World Cup and European Championship in 1998 and 2000 respectively, before claiming the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2001.

After retirement, the defender turned his eye to something new - Brazilian jiu-jitsu - which he started in 2009. He even became the European champion of the sport in the senior division, showing how good Lizarazu had become at the sport.

8 Gareth Bale

Golf

After Wales secured qualification for Euro 2020, Gareth Bale unfurled a banner which read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid.," which worsened his relations with the club side Real Madrid.

It was no secret that Bale’s love of golf had seen him get out on the course more often than playing for his club, but since retirement, the Welshman took it up a notch.

He has played in several events, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, BMW PGA Pro-Am, and the All-Star Ryder Cup. At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am, Bale shot under par during his round at Carnoustie - no mean feat considering how difficult the course is, even for professionals.

With plenty of time to spare now he has retired, Bale has the chance to play as often as he likes, wherever he likes. He is also an ambassador for Underrated Golf, which provides opportunities for youngsters in Wales to hone their skills on the course.