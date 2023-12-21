Nottingham Forest have swung their managerial axe this term and new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is now set to make a big decision at The City Ground, according to a report.

Nottingham Forest appoint Nuno Espirito Santo

Despite being cherished by the local public, Steve Cooper was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest after going six matches without a victory in the Premier League.

Announcing his decision to sack the Welshman, Tricky Trees owner Evangelos Marinakis said in a statement cited by Sky Sports News: "Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club's history."

He then added: "We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham. Steve will always remain a friend of the club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

At present, the Reds sit 17th in the divisional standings with 14 points from their opening 17 matches and are five ahead of Luton Town, who sit directly below, albeit with a game in hand over their relegation rivals.

Marinakis has moved swiftly to bring in former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno to help steady the ship at the City Ground. The Portuguese manager has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at his new employers and will take on Bournemouth this weekend in his first fixture in charge.

Now, the 49-year-old looks set to make a big decision at Nottingham Forest that could help to shape part of his dealings in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Nottingham Forest could terminate Divock Origi's deal...

According to reports in Belgium, via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest could look to terminate Divock Origi's loan deal and use any funds gained from his excess wage expenditure to try and "buy a striker" in the January window.

Divock Origi's key statistics in the Premier League (Sofascore) Goals 0 Assists 0 Total expected goals 0.17 Shots on target per game 0.1 Total expected assists 0.16 Touches per game 6.5

The report claims that the Belgium international's entourage are "looking for a solution" that will suit all concerned. At the time, the deal to take Origi to Nottingham Forest included an option-to-buy clause; however, it has become clear that he will not sign permanently at the City Ground upon the conclusion of his temporary deal.

Undoubtedly, Origi has had a hard time of things since becoming a Nottingham Forest player and his performances have not been up to scratch, evidenced by the fact he has achieved a match rating of 5.98/10 in the Premier League this campaign (Origi statistics - WhoScored).

With Nuno's reign underway at the Tricky Trees, it looks like his relationship with Origi will be short-lived as both seem likely to go their separate ways in January.