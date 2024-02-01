Nottingham Forest have already been linked with a couple of goalkeepers this morning.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to prioritise a new man in between the sticks.

Therefore, a transfer-in for a shot-stopper seems to be guaranteed before the end of Deadline Day.

A new goalkeeper is on the cards

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Forest have submitted an official bid for Strasbourg goalkeeper, Matz Sels.

The offer is said to be just over £5m, and David Ornstein adds that terms between the player and the club have been agreed, with the former Newcastle United man interested in a return to the Premier League.

Sam Johnstone is another target for the Tricky Trees, but he is set to cost triple the price of the Belgian, which makes him a great alternative to the Crystal Palace man.

Matz Selz could save Forest

Both Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos have been unreliable in between the sticks this season, which has caused the boss to turn his attention to the transfer market. Between them across 22 games, they've kept just three clean sheets while making 3.2 and 2.0 saves per game, respectively.

In fact, the last truly permanent shot-stopper that the Tricky Trees had was fan favourite Brice Samba. During his time at the City Ground, the 29-year-old played 125 Championship games and kept 41 clean sheets, which is an extremely impressive record. The Forest faithful's fondest memory of Samba will be his heroics in the playoff semi-final penalty shootout, where he made three saves and helped his side earn promotion.

Today, the experienced keeper plays for Lens in Ligue 1, where he has developed into a key player and earned an international call-up by France. Samba joined the Midlands club from French side Caen, and Sels could follow in his footsteps and become Samba 2.0 by switching France for Nottingham.

The 6 foot 2 Strasbourg star has been a key player in the club's success in maintaining their status as a Ligue 1 team over the past six seasons. This has particularly been the case during the last three years, as he has played all but one game. This level of availability isn't unusual for a goalkeeper, but knowing that he has been reliable is one less problem to worry about for Nuno Santo.

Sels' Ligue 1 Career Stats Season Appearances Clean Sheets 2023/24 19 3 2022/23 38 6 2021/22 37 13 2020/21 6 (Injury) 0 2019/20 27 8 Stats via Sofascore

Furthermore, football writer Cyril Olives-Berthet has labelled the former Gent player as "magnificent," and he also states that his exit would cause an uproar at Strasbourg due to how much he is loved by the fans and his teammates.

Also, the one-time Gent stopper has also not made a single error leading to a goal in six years, unlike Turner, who's made three this season already.

Overall, Sels' experience fighting for survival and also European action gives him the necessary experience to thrive during Forest's inevitably nervey ending to the season. His character could just pull Nuno Santo's side to safety.