Despite making an astonishing 34 new signings since promotion back to the Premier League in 2022, Nottingham Forest have still failed to find a long-term replacement for a fan favourite.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba left the club after promotion, with the Frenchman wanting a return to his home country before signing for Lens and becoming a regular within the French national setup.

The loan signings of Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas temporarily filled the void for the Reds, with the duo both impressing at the City Ground, but not signing for the club permanently.

Forest instead signed Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos for a combined £18m, with neither of the pair failing to nail down the number one spot, with the club investing in Matz Sels during January to further bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

However, despite Sels being a solid addition, the club still need a long-term solution between the sticks with the club registering interest in another Brazilian.

Forest interested in signing another goalkeeper

The Reds have enjoyed success with multiple Brazilian players since promotion to England's top flight, with the likes of Murillo, Felipe, Renan Lodi and Danilo all impressing following their respective moves to the club.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Forest are interested in signing 24-year-old 'keeper Bento, who made his Brazil first-team debut during the 1-0 victory over England at Wembley on Saturday.

The report states that he's valued at around £15m, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side facing competition from the likes of Chelsea and Wolves for his signature.

The Athletico Paranaense shot-stopper has made 11 appearances for the Brazilian side, only conceding six times this campaign and keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Bento has made 148 appearances for his boyhood club, with the goalkeeper being a regular for Paranaense since his debut back in 2020 at the age of just 20.

He's more than capable with the ball at his feet, whilst being a brilliant shot-stopper as demonstrated in the 3-3 draw with Spain earlier this week.

Bento would solve Forest's biggest issue

Since Samba's departure in 2022, the club have failed to replace him, with the Reds settling for short-term options, as demonstrated by the loan signings of Henderson and Navas.

Sels has taken the number one spot under Nuno, but when comparing the two this season, it's clear that Bento would be a huge upgrade and certainly a great investment.

Bento v Sels 2023/24 (per 90) Statistics Bento Sels Goals against 1.1 1.3 Save percentage 78% 63% Crosses stopped 7.4% 3.6% Clean sheet percentage 32% 19% Stats via FBref

When looking at the table above, it's clear the Brazilian is better in all areas, with Bento conceding fewer goals per game, whilst maintaining a brilliant save percentage and coming out to claim more crosses than Sels.

With Bento being just 24, he has the potential to get even better with the 'keeper still in the early stages of his professional career. His national team debut this month reflects his quality and potential, with the youngster taking his opportunity with both hands.

Given Forest's recent success with Brazilians, the club should work tirelessly to pursue a deal for the Paranaense shot-stopper, with Bento having the potential to be the Reds' long-term Samba replacement.