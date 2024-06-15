This summer, Nottingham Forest are once again set to enter the transfer market for reinforcements despite their already heavy spending since promotion back to the Premier League in 2022.

Evangelos Marinakis has spent upwards of £200m on new players, with 34 new additions arriving at the City Ground in the attempts to make the Reds an established top-flight side after a 23-year absence.

In the two campaigns back in the Premier League, Forest have survived relegation on both occasions, finishing perilously close to the drop zone - undoubtedly underachieving after such significant investment.

Numerous attacking players have been money well spent, with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi all set to make the club a hefty profit as a result of their impressive displays on Trentside.

Defensively is what has prevented the Reds from pushing further up the table, with the club looking to rectify their frailties with the signing of one player who Marinakis already knows.

Nottingham Forest interested in signing new defensive talent

According to a report from Portuguese outlet Record earlier this week, Nottingham Forest are battling multiple other Premier League sides for the signature of centre-back David Carmo this summer.

The 24-year-old, who represents Angola, also has interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and East Midlands rivals Leicester City, with Forest potentially having the edge in the race for his signature.

Carmo spent the second half of last season on loan at Olympiacos, a club also owned by Marinakis, with his links to the Greek shipping magnate potentially helping the Reds in their attempts.

The centre-back is contracted to Portuguese side Porto, with the club potentially looking to cash in on Carmo whilst his stock is at his highest following his Europa Conference League triumph at the end of 2023/24.

He’s certainly demonstrated his talents in Greece and on the European stage, with the former Olympiacos loanee potentially being the perfect partner for current Forest star Murillo.

Why Carmo would be the perfect partner for Murillo at Forest

Brazilian centre-back Murillo has been superb since his £15m move to the City Ground last summer, starting in 32 of the 38 Premier League games last season.

His subsequent form has seen him linked with a £60-70m move to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, but the Reds will desperately want to keep hold of the youngster with the former Corinthians talent able to form a perfect partnership with Carmo next season.

In his 31 games across all competitions last season, Carmo demonstrated excellent qualities on the ball, averaging 51 passes per 90 at a pass completion rate of 79% - fitting into Nuno Espírito Santo’s system of comfortable ball-playing centre-backs.

On average, four of the 51 passes per 90 were progressive, showcasing his desire to want to play forward, with his tally over 1.1 per 90 higher than Murillo who has excelled with the ball at his feet during his time in England.

David Carmo's stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 31 Passes per 90 51 Pass accuracy 79% Progressive passes per 90 4 Aerials won per 90 4.4 Shots per 90 0.9 Stats via FBref

The Porto defender, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the most underrated young CBs in Europe” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has one figure that would certainly bolster Forest’s defence, also making him the perfect partner for the 21-year-old.

He’s averaged 4.4 aerials won per game, dominating in the air, adding an aerial presence to Nuno’s side which conceded the most set-piece goals in the Premier League during 2023/24.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a deal for Carmo would cost Marinakis, he must pursue a move for the talent who he’s previously employed, with his talents certainly helping the club in their contained pursuit of top-flight survival.

He’s constantly showcased his abilities, with Carmo having the potential to be a hit at the City Ground, but also allowing the club to make a profit in the future - further boosting their PSR standing.