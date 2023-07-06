When Nottingham Forest secured their return to the Premier League last summer, it rounded off a sensationally tumultuous campaign that had seen the club languishing in the relegation zone before Steve Cooper directed the club to an incredible promotion push.

However, much of the team that achieved this feat were loan players, so the squad had to be dramatically reshuffled to acclimatise to the quality and demands of top-flight football.

Due to this and the mammoth sum of money awarded to the play-off winner, Forest have signed 30 players across the last two windows. It paid off, as the club narrowly avoided the drop zone, but was extremely shaky at the back throughout the term.

The Midlands outfit conceded 68 goals domestically, the fifth-highest in the division, and it is an area that the hierarchy must improve.

Piero Hincapie has been linked to resolving this issue and his acquisition would be a mouth-watering statement of intent to their rivals around the country.

What’s the latest on Piero Hincapie to Nottingham Forest?

According to Bola VIP (via Nottingham Forest News), the Reds, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are keen on the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

The outlet details that Xabi Alonso is reluctant to sanction the sale of the centre-back, but it's been suggested that the club will listen to offers of around £37m.

How good is Piero Hincapie?

The Ecuadorian joined the German side in 2021 and has made 76 appearances for the club. This season, he has formed a formidable defensive triumvirate with Jonathan Tah and Edmond Tapsoba, who has also been heavily tipped for a move to the Premier League.

In the modern game, centre-backs are seen as more than simply goal preventers and have emerged as the starting points of attacks, who can incrementally orchestrate offensive sequences from their deep-lying berths.

The 27-cap international is a phenomenal asset in this respect as he ranks within the best 16% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for passes attempted per 90 and the highest 3% for progressive carries per 90.

Hincapie’s style and skillset are something that the two-time European champions have been missing, and the 6-foot defender could permanently displace club captain Joe Worrall.

The South American outperforms the Englishman with the ball, averaging a better pass completion per 90 (82.9% vs 77.0%), progressive passes per 90 (3.45 vs 2.71), and successful take-ons per 90 (0.44 vs 0.12), to demonstrate his tremendous technical competence.

Hincapie is also a commanding pillar of physicality and has also amassed better statistics for defensive metrics. He has made more tackles per 90 (2.32 vs 2.14), blocks per 90 (1.38 vs 1.34), and interceptions (1.28 vs 1.05) to underline that he is a perfectly curated mixture of tenacity and confidence.

There is a certain romanticism attached to a ball-playing, left-footed adonis, who can transform Forest’s ropey defensive record and aid a more comfortable top-flight season.

Described as a “future legend” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the defender would be an outlandish and commendable coup for the club. Indeed, merely beating a Champions League side in Newcastle to his signature would be quite something.