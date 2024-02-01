Highlights Nottingham Forest are making a deadline day move for Ajax striker Chuba Akpom to secure one final signing.

Akpom's experience in England and success at Middlesbrough and Ajax make him a valuable addition to Forest's attack.

If the move is successful, Akpom and Giovanni Reyna could form a dynamic duo that creates plenty of scoring opportunities.

Nottingham Forest are looking to end the transfer window on a high by making a deadline day swoop for a striker.

New arrivals include Giovanni Reyna and Rodrigo Ribeiro as Nuno Espirito Santo has added significant quality to his side, but could a last-gasp move for an Eredivisie striker be the cherry on the cake?

Nottingham Forest plot deadline day move

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a deadline day update on Forest’s pursuit of Ajax striker Chuba Akpom as they aim to secure one final signing before the window slams shut.

He said: "Nottingham Forest trying to explore move for Chuba Akpom in the final hours of the transfer window."

Judging by their business conducted so far over the previous few weeks, it would not be a surprise to see the striker arrive in the Premier League in the next few hours.

If he does, Akpom could certainly form a wonderful duo with Reyna as Forest look to maintain their status in the top flight.

Imagine Chuba Akpom with Reyna

The former Arsenal forward has plenty of experience in England. While he made only 12 scoreless appearances for the Gunners, he found himself at Middlesbrough via stints in Belgium and Greece.

His second spell in the north-east was a success, as he netted 29 goals across all competitions and this clearly attracted interest from the continent.

His move to Ajax has not been a bad one, scoring nine times in just 20 appearances while having a goal conversion rate of 23% and scoring once every 81 minutes in the Dutch top flight, proving he can adapt to one of the big European leagues.

With that in mind, just imagine Akpom leading the line with Reyna slotting behind him – either as an attacking midfielder or on the wing – it certainly leaves plenty of room for imagination.

It feels as though the American has been around forever, yet he is still only 21 and has plenty to offer this Forest side, that’s for sure.

Indeed, when compared to positional peers in Europe, the former Borussia Dortmund youngster currently ranks in the top 1% for shot-creating actions per 90 (7.1), the top 1% for assists per 90 (0.3) and the top 1% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (6.04), demonstrating his ability to create opportunities in the final third for his teammates.

This could allow him to shine when playing with Akpom, who will be more than happy to slot away any chance he gets presented to him by Reyna.

BBC Sport journalist Oluwashina Okeleji hailed his “remarkable season” during the 2022/23 campaign and Santo will be looking for the striker to replicate these type of feats should a move be successful between now and the deadline.

Forest have enjoyed a successful transfer window thus far and a swoop for the former Boro frontman would surely give them enough attacking quality that prevents them from being relegated.