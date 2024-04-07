Nottingham Forest are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after a dominant 3-1 victory over Fulham at the City Ground in midweek.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White were all on the scoresheet as the Reds claimed their first win in the league since the 2-0 win over West Ham United back in February.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side travel to face Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side looking to pull further clear of the relegation zone after Luton Town claimed all three points against Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Given the performance against Marco Silva's side earlier in the week, it is unlikely that Nuno will make many changes, with the Reds boss needing to stick with one player in particular if his side are to gain anything from the encounter in North London.

Why Andrew Omobamidele must start vs Spurs

Centre-back Andrew Omobamidele has been phenomenal for the Reds since his summer move from Championship side Norwich City, with the 21-year-old becoming a real solid figure at the heart of Forest's defence.

Despite not making an appearance during the first four months of his time at the City Ground, the Republic of Ireland international hasn't looked back since his debut against Blackpool in the FA Cup, with the youngster marking his first start for the club with a goal.

However, his display against Fulham last Tuesday was one of his best in the Garibaldi Red, with Omobamidele keeping in-form striker Rodrigo Muniz quiet for large spells of the game.

The youngster completed 22 passes at a completion rate of 96%, with the Irishman completing eight defensive actions, which included two interceptions and four clearances.

Omobamidele was handed a rating of 8/10 by Nottinghamshire Liver Forest correspondent Sarah Clapson, with the defender currently creating a brilliant partnership with Brazilian Murillo.

Nottingham Forest's best centre-back pairing

The "brilliant" talent, as described by former Ireland international Paul McGrath, has featured alongside Murillo in each of his Premier League starts, with the duo forming a brilliant partnership despite both being just 21 years old.

Record when Murillo and Omobamidele start together Opponent Scoreline W/D/L Brentford 3-2 L Arsenal 2-1 L Bournemouth 1-1 D Liverpool 0-1 L Brighton 1-0 L Fulham 3-1 W Stats via Transfermarkt

Despite the win over Fulham being the first win the pair have enjoyed together, the games before have all been lost by fine margins - none of which the pair could have done to stop.

The club have conducted brilliant business in recruiting the two youngsters, with the pair costing the club around £24m after both joining last summer.

They both have a huge future at the City Ground with the youngsters having the ability to be the club's starting centre-back partnership for many years to come.

However, they must take each game as it comes, with the duo having a huge part to play in the Reds' relegation battle starting with the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this evening.