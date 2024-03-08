Nottingham Forest made another 14 signings during the summer, with the club able to invest yet more money into the first team after the record sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur.

Players such as Ibrahim Sangare, Anthony Elanga and Murillo all joined the Reds for hefty fees during the summer, with the trio all looking like good investments for the future.

However, despite another summer of erratic signings, the club are still looking over their shoulder with relegation still a very high possibility with a points deduction still on the cards before the end of the campaign.

Despite the poor league position, multiple players have impressed under both Steve Cooper and Nuno Espírito Santo with the new additions proving to be money well spent.

One signing has proven to be a bargain, with their presence allowing the Reds to commit to a more high-intensity pressing game.

Nicolas Dominguez's stats at Nottingham Forest

Since his arrival from Bologna for £8m during the summer, midfielder Nicolas Dominguez has impressed with his relentless pressing out of possession and his energetic box-to-box playstyle.

The 25-year-old Argentinian has made 18 appearances in the Premier League, scoring twice, including against Manchester United in the 2-1 victory at the City Ground.

The "fantastic" midfielder as dubbed by TNT Sports commentator and Forest fan Darren Fletcher has been brilliant in the league this season, with his defensive qualities being reflected in his stats.

Dominguez has averaged 4.2 tackles per game - a tally that ranks him within the top 4% of all midfielders within Europe's top five leagues this season. He's also made 1.7 blocks per 90, with his relentless nature being a huge asset in Forest's midfield.

It's not just defensively where Dominguez has excelled, but also in transition to attacks. He averages five progressive passes per game, with the 25-year-old key to winning the ball and countering at pace - perfect for Nuno's style of play at the club.

Nicolas Dominguez's market value in 2024

The former Bologna man's brilliant form at the City Ground hasn't gone unnoticed, with his market value soaring since his arrival in the summer.

After his £8m move, his consistent run of game time within the Forest squad has allowed his market value to reach £17m as per CIES Football Observatory - an increase of 112.5% since his arrival at the club just over six months ago, a deal that looks to be superb business.

His rapid increase has seen him overtake teammate Neco Williams for transfer value, with the Welshman now worth £12.8m just over 18 months after his £17m move from fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

The midfielder has often partnered fellow midfielder Danilo since Nuno's appointment in December, with the pair forming a good partnership with Dominguez's excellent defensive skills allowing the Brazilian to push forward and create opportunities in the final third.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Given Forest's perilous league standing, Dominguez could hold the key to potential survival for the club, with the Argentinian having a huge part to play in any success over the coming months.