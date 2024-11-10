West Ham United shared the spoils with Everton on Saturday afternoon, drawing 0-0 at the London Stadium in their 11th Premier League game of the season.

The Hammers held slightly less of the ball (49% possession), created two “big chances” and generated just 0.83 xG from 11 shots. Everton had 51% possession, and despite not creating any big chances, their 18 shots taken in the game generated 1.11xG.

This result leaves West Ham in 14th place in the Premier League, with just 12 points after 11 games played. And if they want to start climbing the table, they are going to need a few of their key stars to take it up a notch. That includes Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen's form this season

New club captain, Bowen, has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals, providing two assists, and totaling 1,137 minutes played.

Despite this not being a bad return, the 27-year-old is at the pinnacle of many West Ham attacks, and if he can finally produce a run of red-hot form, it would go a long way towards dragging the Irons out of their rut.

Jarrod Bowen 23/24 vs 24/25 so far comparison Stats (per 90 mins) 23/24 24/25 Goals 0.47 0.31 Assists 0.23 0.16 xG 0.35 0.19 xAG 0.16 0.28 Progressive Carries 2.73 3.93 Progressive Passes 1.59 4.02 Shots Total 2.61 2.50 Goals/Shot 0.18 0.09 Key Passes 0.98 2.24 Shot-Creating Actions 2.78 3.83 Stats taken from FBref

The metrics analysed above from Bowen's 2023/24 campaign, and the start of the 2024/25 campaign, show that Lopetegui has tasked him with more playmaking duties, with huge progressive metric increases, but a lower shot volume, and output ratio.

As a result, it's actually been bad news for his overall output, specifically when it comes to goal involvements per 90 minutes.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

So, getting a tune out of the winger will certainly be important but he's not the only person in this Hammers squad capable of producing the goods to potentially keep their current manager in the London Stadium hot seat.

The man to help save Lopetegui's job

Lopetegui seems to have turned to Lukasz Fabianski to Alphonse Areola between the sticks. The 39-year-old has made six appearances this season, conceding ten goals and keeping two clean sheets so far.

Areola was signed on loan in 2021 by the Hammers and then completed a permanent move from PSG to West Ham for a fee of around £7.75m.

The Frenchman found himself the Hammers number one between the sticks, with Fabianski taking up more of a backup role, playing in cup competitions, whilst Areola started Premier League games.

But Lopetegui has reinstated the veteran in a bid to save his job. The Polish shot-stopper has made 205 appearances for the club, conceding 272 goals and keeping 53 clean sheets.

Fabianski started the game against Everton, making four big saves inside his box, also making two high claims in the game, and stopping 0.53 of Everton's xG.

Whilst his passing accuracy wasn't great, making just 11/22 passes (50% completion), and only five of his 16 long balls attempts, the shot stopping was key to keeping a clean sheet and earning the Hammers a crucial point.

Whether the former Arsenal and Swansea man keeps his spot in the long term remains to be seen, but he could just provide the leadership and reliability needed to keep a few more clean sheets and relieve the pressure on his manager's job.