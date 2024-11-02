It's been a mixed start to the Premier League season for Ipswich Town this year.

Kieran McKenna's side currently sit in the relegation zone with just four points and a goal difference of minus 11, yet the feeling is that they have played some good football here and there and still have a real chance of survival.

Moreover, considering that they have already faced teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Brighton & Hove Albion in those nine matches, their four points look a little better.

However, the Tractor Boys will need to start picking up more points, and today's six-pointer against Leicester City is the perfect opportunity to do so, although McKenna will have to start someone else in place of the injured Chiedozie Ogbene, and it shouldn't be Wes Burns.

Why Wes Burns shouldn't start against Leicester City

Okay, so the first thing to say is that during his career at Portman Road, Burns has shown himself to be a reliable provider of goals and assists.For example, in his 38 appearances last season, the Welshman scored six goals and provided four assists, equating to a reasonable average of a goal involvement once every 3.8 games.

However, in his seven appearances so far this season, the 29-year-old has yet to score or assist a single goal, and considering he's played 402 minutes of football, that's an issue.

Moreover, aside from the match against Southampton, the former Fleetwood star has yet to impress with his all-around game. For example, the East Anglian Daily Times' Alex Jones gave him a 6/10 match rating vs Brentford, 4/10 vs Everton and 5/10 vs West Ham United.

Overall, Burns will undoubtedly have a role to play should Ipswich stay up this season, but given the importance of this afternoon's game, he should remain on the bench, and another dynamic attacker should start in place of Ogbene.

Why Jack Clarke should start against Leicester City

Yes, McKenna should look to bring Jack Clarke into the starting lineup for the injured Ogbene.

Now, it is true that the former Sunderland star hasn't started the season in scintillating form, but he has still shown more attacking intent than Burns has, and in his ten appearances, totalling 577 minutes, he's scored one goal and provided two assists.

That means the £15m Englishman is currently averaging a goal involvement once every 3.33 games, or every 192 minutes, which isn't too bad for the start of his first full season of regular top-flight football.

Clarke's last two seasons Season 22/23 23/24 Appearances 50 42 Goals 11 15 Assists 14 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.50 0.45 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, during his final two seasons with the Black Cats, the "unplayable" winger, as pundit Adrian Clarke dubbed him, was simply sensational, racking up a tally of 26 goals and 18 assists in 92 appearances, equating to an average of a goal involvement once every 2.09 games, and while it's unlikely that he'll be able to produce numbers that impressive in the Premier League, he could get close with more game time.

Lastly, while the York-born star has primarily played off the left in recent seasons, he has made 44 appearances at right-wing in his career and is naturally right-footed, so starting on that side shouldn't be an issue for him and his ability to play on both sides might help him to interchange with the likes of Sammie Szmodics and Conor Chaplin, thus making the team's attack less predictable.

Ultimately, Burns is a useful player, but if McKenna wants to help Ipswich continue to develop and move forward as a team this season, he should look to bring in Clarke for the injured Ogbene instead of the Welshman.