This summer, Newcastle United have been in the market for a new forward to bolster Eddie Howe’s forward line ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Magpies have already signed Will Osula from Sheffield United in a deal rising to £15m - potentially ending the hunt for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton’s talisman was previously on the club’s shortlist, but would’ve set the Magpies back around the £40m mark with the Toffees needing the money to avoid a further breach of PSR.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last couple of years, with Howe potentially taking a huge risk splashing that amount of cash on a player who could struggle to maintain his fitness over the course of a full season.

As a result, Newcastle could turn their attention to another forward who is set to leave his current side ahead of the start of the league season next weekend.

Newcastle could sign £17m talent this summer

In recent weeks, Newcastle have been named as one of the sides in the race to sign Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia, after the Senegalese ace reiterated his desire to leave the Italian side.

His side were relegated from Serie A at the end of last season, with the 27-year-old wanting a move to the Premier League this summer. Howe’s side aren’t alone in the pursuit, with Brentford, Everton and West Ham United also admiring the forward who could be available for €20m (£17m) as a result of the relegation.

Dia’s boasted an impressive goal return in recent years despite Salernitana’s decline, scoring 20 goals over the last two years in Serie A.

He could follow in the footsteps of a Newcastle fan favourite who arrived at St James’ Park as an unknown quantity before leaving as a hero after his spell on Tyneside.

Why Dia could be Newcastle’s next Cisse

Back in January 2012, Newcastle announced the signing of striker Papiss Cisse from Bundesliga side Freiburg - with many fans unfamiliar with his name or what he was capable of.

However, he quickly introduced himself, impressing with his ability to create an opportunity out of nothing, scoring 13 goals in his first 14 appearances for the Magpies - including that wonder strike against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

During his four-year stay on Tyneside, the Senegalese forward managed to register a total of 44 goals in his 131 appearances - making himself a modern-day Premier League hero because of his impact at St James’.

Over 12 years on from the signing of Cisse, the Magpies are presented with an opportunity to repeat such a transfer by signing his compatriot, Dia.

Boulaye Dia's stats per 90 in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 17 Goals 4 Pass accuracy 84% Shots taken 2.3 Successful dribbles 1.1 Recoveries 3.2 Stats via FotMob

There are so many comparisons that can be made between the two - both from the same country, whilst scoring a lorry load of goals in one of Europe’s top five leagues and deserving of a Premier League move.

Dia, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by journalist Adnan Giaever, also has the ability to create a goal out of absolutely nowhere, as demonstrated against Napoli back in 2023 - with the £17m a potential bargain for a player who could be a phenomenal understudy to Alexander Isak.

They say that lightning never strikes twice, but given the previous success Newcastle have had signing a Senegalese talent from Europe, it could be an opportunity too good to turn down for Howe’s side.

The Salernitana man has proven he knows where the back of the net is, with his goals potentially taking the weight off Isak’s shoulders to constantly produce the magic in front of goal - whilst allowing for greater depth in forward areas for the Magpies boss.