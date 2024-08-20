Everton kickstarted their 2024/25 Premier League season at home to Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend, falling to a 3-0 defeat in a difficult afternoon for Sean Dyche’s side.

Despite a flurry of transfer activity at Goodison Park during the off-season, the loss has highlighted the need for more incomings on Merseyside to allow the club to clear any relegation threat this season.

Once again, the Toffees suffered a similar fate as to the season prior, looking toothless in front of goal and struggling to create the opportunities needed to find the back of the net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled once more, only managing 20 touches in his 76-minute display, failing to register a single effort on goal with the club needing to invest in a new centre-forward if they are to progress from last season.

Numerous different talents have been touted with a move to Goodison, but the club could turn to one target to provide that added cutting edge.

Everton's search for a striker

Everton’s hunt for a new striker has hit a standstill in recent weeks despite the huge interest in various different options at the top end of the pitch.

In recent days, Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah has once again been linked with a move to Goodison, with Football Insider claiming that they could offer a loan move with an obligation to buy, but it’s unclear whether Mikel Arteta’s side would entertain such a deal for the Englishman.

As a result, they should perhaps turn their attention to Roma striker Tammy Abraham, after previously registering interest in a move for the 26-year-old.

The former Chelsea ace, who earns a reported £95k-per-week as per Capology, missed the vast majority of last season through injury but made a decent return to action before the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

He would be an excellent option for Dyche’s side, potentially displacing Calvert-Lewin from his starting role whilst also providing an upgrade on the Arsenal ace.

Why Abraham would be a better option than Nketiah

Whilst it appears as though Nketiah would be the club’s main target for the centre-forward role, it’s evident that Abraham would be a better option for Everton.

They’re two very different types of striker, with the Arsenal ace a player who likes to play on the shoulder of the final defender, whereas Roma’s talisman is more frequently utilised as a target man.

As evident from last season, Dyche’s side play a route one system - averaging the most accurate long balls in the Premier League - with Abraham the man who would be better suited to the club’s current system.

The 26-year-old “monster”, as he admitted he became under Jose Mourinho, may have scored fewer games due to his injury spell on the sideline, but he did manage to win more aerials per 90, whilst also averaging a higher win percentage.

How Abraham & Nketiah compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Abraham Nketiah Games played 8 27 Minutes played 240 1073 Goals scored 1 8 Successful dribbles 0.75 0.67 Dispossessed 0.75 1.51 Aerial duels success 55% 47% Aerials won 2.3 2 Stats via FotMob

The former Chelsea man also completed more dribbles per 90 whilst losing on fewer occasions - giving Everton the option to play a more possession-based system, with Abraham having the ability to play on the shoulder if needed.

With just over a week remaining in the transfer window, Everton need to act quickly if they are to secure a deal for a new talisman to take the club to the next level.

With options such as Abraham and Nketiah still on the table, the Roma ace would undoubtedly be the better option and potentially a cheaper alternative to the Arsenal talent, while also helping to firmly keep Calvert-Lewin on his toes.