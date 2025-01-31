Chelsea have scored 45 goals so far this season, averaging 16.1 shots per game and averaging 57.7% possession - thus ranking fourth in the division in all of those metrics. However, the Blues have only scored eight goals in their last seven Premier League games, with Nicolas Jackson not scoring a single goal in that time.

Jackson has made 23 appearances under Enzo Maresca so far this season, scoring nine goals, providing five assists and totalling 1,726 minutes played.

However, with all nine of those goals coming in the first 16 games of the Premier League, Chelsea have struggled in recent weeks to stick the ball in the back of the net, not being able to turn to a natural second striker option.

Christopher Nkunku has been used as the backup striker to Jackson this season, but this clearly isn't his natural position, which has seen the Blues' performance levels drop whenever the Frenchman joins the action as the centre-forward. Therefore, could Chelsea look to address these issues in the final few days of the January transfer window?

Chelsea's search for a striker

According to reports from The Guardian, Chelsea have joined the race for Brighton striker, Evan Ferguson, who could leave the club on loan or on a permanent deal this month.

The 20-year-old has also been subject to interest from West Ham, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Everton and Tottenham.

The reports state a fee of around £40m could be enough to secure the young striker, but it is unclear whether Chelsea are interested in a loan or permanent deal. Paul Winstanley, who was previously working at Brighton and is now Chelsea's co-sporting director, could play a big part in this deal in the final days of the window.

Ferguson has made 14 appearances for Brighton this season, scoring one goal and totalling 373 minutes played, struggling for consistent minutes under Fabian Hurzeler so far this season.

How Ferguson compares to Liam Delap

Another striker who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea - and is also playing in the Premier League already - is Ipswich Town's Liam Delap. The 21-year-old has made 23 appearances so far this season, scoring eight goals, providing two assists and totalling 1,705 minutes played.

Ferguson (22/23) vs Delap vs Jackson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Ferguson Delap Jackson Goals 0.67 0.43 0.48 Assists 0.20 0.11 0.27 xG 0.50 0.34 0.60 Progressive Carries 1.04 1.88 2.14 Progressive Passes 1.32 0.97 1.34 Shots Total 3.09 1.87 3.26 Goals/Shot 0.22 0.17 0.15 Key Passes 1.04 0.91 1.23 Shot-Creating Actions 2.08 2.20 3.10 Aerial Duels Won 0.85 1.77 0.64 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Ferguson's break-through season metrics with those of Delap and Jackson, you can see the Republic of Ireland international has a high level of clinical finishing, scoring 0.67 goals per 90, overperforming his xG (0.50 per 90) and averaging a 0.22 goals/shot ratio per 90.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Ferguson has been compared to Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba in certain aspects of his game, with journalist Pete O'Rourke stating he has "similarities" to the Ivorian, in terms of a player who can lead the front line on his own, and be a good finisher.

With Drogba having netted 164 goals in 381 games across two spells for the club, that comparison certainly bodes well.

Whilst many links have placed Delap as Chelsea's number one target, the fact he is likely unavailable until the summer could force their hands to make a move for Ferguson this month, in order to strengthen the squad for the second half of the upcoming campaign.