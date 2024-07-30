West Ham United are gearing up for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign under new manager Julen Lopetegui, with the aim of bettering their ninth-place finish last season and returning to the European qualification spots.

They have already been busy in the market, acquiring Wolves defender Max Kilman, and highly rated Brazilian, Luis Guilherme, but the transfer activity doesn't look set to conclude there.

The Hammers continue to be linked with a host of players, in a host of different positions, including recent links to Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug, who scored two goals at Euro 2024 for Germany.

West Ham's search for a striker

According to reports from Bolavip Brasil, West Ham are ready to make their first official offer to Corinthians for talented striker, Yuri Alberto. The report suggests the Hammers have made recent inquiries about the player, and are expected to make that interest official.

The report also indicates Everton were interested in the 23-year-old forward. However, no official offer was made by the Toffees, and other names have been prioritised by Sean Dyche and co.

Alberto made 36 appearances in all competitions last season for Corinthians, scoring 17 goals, providing three assists, and totalling 2,679 minutes of football.

Why Alberto can be West Ham's new Carlos Tevez

Alberto has been dubbed as a "complete forward" by Jacek Kulig, praising his powerful, athletic qualities and killer instinct. His ability to be a nuisance up top, using that athleticism, speed and tenacity, brings the comparison of a certain Carlos Tevez.

Tevez made 29 appearances in all competitions for West Ham in the 2006/07 season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists to help steer the club clear of relegation, with his overall work rate and effort - which saw him described as "like a terrier" by Sir Alex Ferguson - subsequently earning him a move to Manchester United.

West Ham could be looking for lightning to strike twice, acquiring another striker from Corinthians (same as Tevez), who can provide a wide set of skills to the Hammers forward line.

Alberto vs Fullkrug comparison Stat (per 90 mins) Alberto Fullkrug Non-Penalty Goals 0.26 0.32 Shots Total 3.04 2.36 Shots on Target 1.05 0.92 Progressive Carries 1.44 0.76 Aerials Won 1.96 3.49 Stats taken from FBref

While a lesser-known target, that comparison to Tevez should make Alberto a worthy option to consider for the Hammers and a perfect alternative to the aforementioned Fullkrug as the club's new number nine.

Fullkrug made 46 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions last season, scoring 16 goals, providing ten assists, and totalling 3,605 minutes, proving to be an important player in their Champions League run, finishing runners-up.

Both strikers bring different assets. Fullkrug is more of a hold-up play centre-forward, bringing others into play, using his 6 foot 2 frame, winning aerial duels as seen by his 3.49 aerials won per 90 metric, and being a threat in the box.

Alberto is smaller at 5 foot 10, but is a more complete archetype of striker, running the channels and being a counter-attacking threat, linking up play, while proving very instinctive and clinical around the box, but also good in the air for his height.

The 23-year-old Corinthians striker offers the extra shot volume in attack for the Hammers, averaging 3.04 per 90, whilst bringing that complete centre-forward play to the club, allowing him to link up with the wide men, who offer such a huge goal threat of their own.

As stated above, Alberto may be something of a left-field choice, but as the Irons found with the signing of Tevez, looking to the South American market can prove fruitful.