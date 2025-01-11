Ruben Amorim has the opportunity in January to make his own mark on the Manchester United squad after taking the reins from Erik ten Hag at the end of November.

The 39-year-old has had to work with the additions made by his predecessor, only winning two Premier League matches since his appointment, coming against Everton and local rivals Manchester City.

Incomings and outgoings are to be expected this month, as the hierarchy look to back the manager to allow him to be a success during his stint at Old Trafford.

Ten days into the window, there’s yet to be any movement in either direction, but numerous names have already been linked with a move to the North West.

However, two deals could fall into place as a result, potentially handing the new manager with ammunition needed to turn around the poor early season form.

In recent days, it’s been confirmed that United are willing to part ways with academy star Alejandro Garnacho this month if an acceptable bid comes their way this month.

Atlético Madrid are one of the sides who have already been linked with a move to re-sign the Argentine after he joined the Red Devils from the Spanish side back in 2020.

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals in 29 outings across all competitions, but has since been left out of multiple matches by Amorim in what he described as a “tactical decision”.

Such a departure could open the door for a new arrival, with Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia already touted with a big-money move to Old Trafford this window.

The Georgian international could leave the Serie A side for €80m (£67m), but United would face major competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG for his signature.

He’s undoubtedly an elite-level talent, scoring 30 goals in the last three seasons, but could potentially be out of the hierarchy’s price range given the cost-cutting operation in place.

A reason for concern? Perhaps not...

Man Utd's own version of Kvaratskhelia

Should Garnacho be offloaded, many supporters would undoubtedly view Kvaratskhelia as the perfect player to come in and replace the youngster at Old Trafford.

However, Amorim may already have his own version of the Georgian international in the form of academy star Ethan Ennis, who has caught the eye in recent months.

The 20-year-old has made 12 appearances for the U21 side in all competitions during 2024/25, scoring six times and registering two assists - featuring in the EFL trophy in recent months.

Ennis already has a professional contract at the Theatre of Dreams but is yet to make a single appearance for the club’s first team, but could do just that in the next few months should the Argentine depart.

He’s since been ranked as a similar player to potential new addition Kvaratskhelia by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with his ability to feature all across the frontline undoubtedly of use to the United manager.

His “explosive” pace, as described by Kulig, could also be of use, but his end product is also something that catches the eye, producing a superb catalogue of goals for the academy side.

There’s no denying that there’s a huge jump between the youth setup and first-team, but Garnacho is evidence that when handing opportunities to youngsters, the benefits are there to be had.

Ennis could be the latest beneficiary of the club’s superb academy, possessing a lot of qualities that could see him jump into Amorim’s plans in the near future.

Given his comparison to the Napoli star, the homegrown gem would help to save the club millions if he is promoted, fitting into the board’s cost-cutting scheme, whilst also furthering his development and allowing the fans to forget about current ace Garnacho.