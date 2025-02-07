Chelsea have often been the home to countless attacking stars over the years, many of whom have captured the hearts of the fanbase with their contributions at Stamford Bridge.

Belgian winger Eden Hazard arrived at Chelsea back in the summer of 2012 as an unknown quantity to many, costing the club around £32m from French outfit Lille.

The now-retired 34-year-old featured over 350 times for the Blues, scoring on 110 occasions, with Hazard today still in the conversation as one of the best wingers in Premier League history for his mazy runs and unbelievable dribbling ability.

Joe Cole was another player who caught the eye during his seven-year spell in West London, featuring on the opposite flank to Hazard during his respective period as a player - going on to make over 200 appearances.

However, fast-forward to the present day, Enzo Maresca has since tried to improve the options currently at his disposal, but missed out on one of his key targets in January.

Chelsea’s January move to land Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was touted with a move to join Chelsea during the January transfer window as the club looked to add needed depth into the final third.

The Argentine has struggled to fit into Ruben Amorim’s system at Old Trafford, failing to make an impact in the process, not scoring a single goal since his appointment at the end of November.

As a result, the Red Devils claimed that they were open to offloading him and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo during the winter window to satisfy the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Napoli were also in the race for the youngster after selling star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with United demanding a fee in the region of £55m to part ways with the academy graduate.

Neither side were able to get a deal over the line despite the huge rumours, leaving Garnacho still as a United player, but Maresca could unearth a talent who could be better than the Argentine in the years to come.

The player who could be Chelsea’s own Nwaneri

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri has caught the eye in recent months after his emergence into the first team under the guidance of boss Mikel Arteta.

The attacker made his Premier League debut at 15, making him the youngest player in the division’s history, rapidly progressing at the Emirates, scoring in the recent triumph over Manchester City.

However, despite the impressive form of the teenager, Maresca may have his own version of the talent in the form of Chelsea winger Tyrique George, who recently made his first debut.

The 19-year-old joined the club at the age of eight, spending the majority of his time in the academy setup, before making the leap into the senior squad under the Italian.

He’s made 10 first-team appearances in 2024/25, with seven coming in the Europa Conference League, before registering two assists in the FA Cup triumph over Morecambe last month.

Whilst George has only just made his first Premier League appearance, he’s still impressed - with journalist Felix Johnston dubbing him “unbelievable” - having a huge part to play in the club’s hunt for a return to glory.

Tyrique George's stats for Chelsea in the Conference League Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 7 Minutes played 287 Shots taken 3.2 Pass accuracy 88% Chances created 2.5 Successful dribbles 2.2 Touches in opposition box 11.6 Stats via FotMob

Whilst he may be slightly older than Gunners star Nwaneri, he could follow in his footsteps by progressing through the academy setup and making a huge impact in the first team, undoubtedly saving them millions in the process.

The huge investment from the hierarchy has undoubtedly made it difficult for the boyhood Blue to make an immediate mark in the first team, but should he continue on the same trajectory in the months ahead, he could well force himself into a regular role.

It was also reported that George would be handed more first-team minutes should they miss out on a move for Garnacho, with Maresca now having the perfect chance to hand the youngster increased minutes.

The Englishman still has a long way to go until he makes himself a regular starter, but if his cameos are anything to go by, he truly is an exciting prospect who could be a key player for many years to come.

Missing out on Garnacho would’ve been a disappointment for the fanbase, but given the rise of the academy graduate, it’s an exciting opportunity for one of their own to develop into a potential world-beater with the help of the staff in and around the club.