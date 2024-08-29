Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Santiago Gimenez looks to be all but over after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed he rejected the Reds’ latest proposal.

It was reported that the club’s representatives travelled to the Netherlands to try and convince the Mexican to move to the Premier League, but to no avail with the club needing to target other options.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side made three separate offers for the 23-year-old, emerging as the club’s top target after Eddie Nketiah’s move also collapsed.

However, the latest bid, which totalled €33m (£28m) including add-ons, evidently wasn’t enough, with the Reds having two days to find an alternative option.

They could move for one player, with the club making progress in an attempt to sign the centre-forward.

Nottingham Forest in talks to sign £20m talent

According to The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s talisman Omar Marmoush before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Egyptian forward, who could be available for £20m, registered 12 goals and six assists in his 29 Bundesliga matches last season - providing the added goal threat to the Reds’ attack.

The 25-year-old can also play as a winger or even an attacking midfielder, offering versatility across the frontline which Nuno has been craving this summer.

After missing out on Gimenez, it’s undoubtedly going to be a disappointment for the club, but Marmoush would offer an excellent alternative, potentially being the Reds’ own version of a top European talent.

Why Marmoush could be Forest’s own Gyokeres

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as one of the leading strikers in European football after his stellar campaign in Portugal during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Swedish international registered 39 goal contributions in his 33 Liga Portugal appearances last term, helping the club win the division under Ruben Amorim.

Gyokeres, who previously played for Coventry City, currently has a €100m (£86m) release clause in his contract in Portugal, undoubtedly ruling Forest out of any possible move amid their hunt for a new talisman.

However, their move for Marmoush could allow them to sign a similar talent to the goal machine, with FBref ranking the pair as similar players based on their respective figures from last season.

The “superb” Egyptian, as dubbed by journalist Bence Bocsak, may have registered half the amount of goals and assists but averaged more progressive passes and the same pass accuracy - demonstrating his ability to retain possession.

How Marmoush & Gyokeres compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Marmoush Gyokeres Games played 29 33 Goals + assists 18 39 Progressive passes 2.4 1.6 Pass accuracy 71% 71% Shots on target 1.2 1.6 Shots taken 3 3.4 Aerials won 48% 49% Stats via FBref

He also only managed slightly fewer shots and shots on target than the Swede, potentially able to replicate Gyokeres’ numbers with service from the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White behind him.

With the clock ticking for the Reds to get a deal done for a new centre-forward, they will have to act quickly if they are to secure any new additions to help catapult the club further away from the relegation zone.

Marmoush would be an excellent addition, with his talents in possession and in front of goal hugely improving the options currently at Nuno’s disposal.

The £20m fee would allow for a cheaper alternative to Gimenez, but as showcased with his figures, could still have just as much of an impact, with the 25-year-old having the ability to thrive in England’s top-flight.