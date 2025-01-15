The January transfer window has been a quiet month for Leeds United, with no deals yet to be completed after two weeks since it opened.

Daniel Farke has led his side to the top of the Championship table with just 20 matches to go, undoubtedly in pole position to return to the Premier League come the end of May.

Previous additions from the summer transfer window have helped the Whites maintain their current league standing, undoubtedly playing a key role in their recent success in England’s second tier.

Jayden Bogle and Ao Tanaka both moved to Elland Road ahead of the 2024/25 season, with both wasting no time on cementing their places as regular starters, featuring in 24 and 23 league games respectively.

However, despite the quiet start to the window, it could be about to ramp up with just a couple of weeks remaining - with endless names now in the hat over a potential move.

Leeds United’s transfer activity in January

Louie Barry is a player who has constantly been on the club’s radar in recent weeks after being recalled from his loan at Stockport County, where he managed to tear League One apart.

The 21-year-old managed to notch 15 goals in just 23 appearances for Dave Challinor’s side, with parent club Aston Villa wanting him to prove himself at a higher level.

Farke’s team have been joined in the race by Derby County and Celtic in recent weeks, but it’s unclear where the youngster will end up come the closure of the month.

However, current first-team star Wilfried Gnonto has once again become the centre of attention after interest in his services from numerous outfits over the last couple of days.

Football Insider reported that there was concrete interest from Saudi Arabia over a potential move, which could see big money thrown their way as a result.

Undoubtedly, no Leeds fan would want to lose one of their star men, but given his return of just four goals and five assists - the club may be tempted to cash in.

The 21-year-old would be a huge loss, but they may be able to find a perfect replacement in the form of a talent who’s previously starred under Farke.

Leeds could seal a better move than Barry

The rumour of a potential move for Barry has undoubtedly ignited excitement amongst the fanbase - especially since his superb return in the lower division.

However, many would fear the fact of losing Italian winger Gnonto, especially given his tender age, possessing a lot of quality to potentially improve further down the line.

The club would be silly to turn down an irresistible offer from the Middle East, putting faith in the club’s recruitment - looking to replicate such business they conducted during the summer window.

As a result, they could turn to Aston Villa attacker Emiliano Buendia this month, with the Argentine potentially available on loan with Leeds previously interested in a deal for the forward after his long injury lay-off.

The 28-year-old has only made 16 appearances to date in 2024/25, with the vast majority coming off the substitutes bench, opening the door to a temporary exit.

Buendia previously featured under Farke at Norwich, playing a vital role in their promotion season back in 2020/21 - registering 15 goals and 16 assists in just 39 outings - subsequently winning the Player of the Year award.

His career has stuttered of late, but it could be resurrected with a return under his former manager, hopefully demonstrating his “game-changing” qualities as labelled by one-time boss Ruben de la Barrera.

Despite his lack of minutes, he’s still produced a plethora of impressive attacking stats, many of which blow youngster Barry out of the water - highlighting what a key addition he could be for the Whites.

How Buendia compares to Barry in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Buendia Barry Games played 10 23 Goals & assists 0 18 Progressive passes 6.3 3.2 Shots taken 5.1 3.6 Pass accuracy 82% 74% Fouls won 5 1.3 Tackles won 6.2 0.5 Stats via FBref

His recent injury record could cause concern to many, but his stats when fully fit speak for themselves, undoubtedly handing the club a boost in their title ambitions.

Added quality wouldn’t harm anyone, especially Farke, potentially handing him a chance to forget about Gnonto should the Italian make the move away from Elland Road this window.