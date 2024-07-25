There is no denying it: Arsenal are an incredible team at the moment.

Mikel Arteta's side have launched two serious bids for the Premier League title in the last two seasons and look set to make it three for three this year.

However, while the Gunners have quality in almost every position, there is still a general belief among fans that a clinical number nine is needed to take the club to the next level. So, links to Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres this summer have caught people's attention.

That said, recent reports have now placed the North Londoners in the conversation for another superstar centre-forward, and he might even be a better option.

Arsenal's striker search

According to a recent report from respected Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, Arsenal could be about to make a surprise bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

DiMarzio has revealed that the Nigerian superstar's reported move to Paris Saint-Germain has been put on hold as the Parisians 'wait' for his price to come down, a price set by his massive €130m - £109m - release clause.

The Italian claims this stand-off could see the Gunners come in with an offer for the 25-year-old 'sooner or later.'

Whether Arsenal makes an offer to match the release clause or not, bringing Osimhen to the Emirates this summer would send shockwaves around the Premier League and seriously boost the club's chances of winning the title - and he may be the ideal alternative to Gyokeres.

How Osimhen compares to Gyokeres

Okay, so let's just imagine, for a second, then, that Arsenal really are set to decide between Osimhen and Gyokeres for the striker they want to lead the line next season. Who comes out on top?

Well, when it comes down to the most important metric of all for strikers, output, it's not quite as straightforward as you may have imagined it would have been.

For example, if you were to judge them on last season alone, it would be the Swede who comes out well ahead, as he scored a whopping 43 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 games, while his potential rival could only muster 17 goals and four assists in 32 appearances, meaning that the pair averaged a goal involvement every 0.86 and 1.52 games, respectively.

However, when you go back just one season prior, the shoe is on the other foot.

For example, in just 39 appearances in 22/23, the "world-class" Nigerian, as dubbed by José Mourinho, scored 31 goals and provided five assists. In comparison, the then Coventry City forward scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 appearances, meaning that the pair averaged a goal involvement every 1.08 and 1.47 games, respectively.

Osimhen vs Gyokeres 2022/23 Osimhen Gyokeres Appearances 39 50 Goals 31 22 Assists 5 12 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 0.68 2023/24 Osimhen Gyokeres Appearances 32 50 Goals 17 43 Assists 4 15 Goal Involvements per Match 0.65 1.16 All Stats via Transfermarkt

So, while it does look relatively even between the two poachers, the one thing the Napoli ace has is that he has been performing in a top-five league, whereas the Swedish international moved from the Championship to Portugal and has yet to prove himself at the top level.

Ultimately, it looks like Arsenal would do well to sign either Osimhen or Gyokeres this summer, but given the former's experience in Serie A and the Champions League, it might be wiser to go for him, even at a higher price.