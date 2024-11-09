Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace have seen an uptick in form in the past few weeks, beating Tottenham 1-0 in the Premier League, beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the EFL Cup, and then drawing 2-2 with Wolves in the league.

Despite having less of the ball - 43% possession - the Eagles created four “big chances”, generating 2.51 xG from 19 shots.

Palace now sit 17th in the Premier League on seven points, as they are set to take on Fulham at Selhurst Park in their next game.

Whilst they have improved recently, there is still room for further improvement, and Glasner could make a certain change in order to bring more defensive solidity in the middle of the park.

Will Hughes' performance against Wolves

29-year-old midfielder, Will Hughes, has made 12 appearances for Palace so far this season, starting five Premier League games, and totalling 632 minutes played. After receiving his fifth yellow card of the season, he is now suspended for the Eagles' game against Fulham.

Versus Wolves, Hughes had an 84% passing accuracy (making 26/31 passes), only managed one of his three long ball attempts, won just one of his nine ground duels, and failed with both of his dribble attempts.

Alongside these stats, the former Derby County star was also dribbled past twice, and, of course, received his yellow card for a foul committed.

Due to Hughes' suspension, Glasner has the chance to reinstate one of Palace's "combative" midfielders, as labelled by scout Jacek Kulig, who could add some extra steel and duelling ability in the middle of the park, especially with Adam Wharton also missing through injury.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The answer to Will Hughes' absence

Cheikh Doucoure could be the answer for Glasner, with Hughes and Wharton out, allowing him to start Doucoure alongside Daichi Kamada in midfield.

The 24-year-old has only made five appearances this season, totalling 171 minutes, as he has struggled with some reoccurring injuries in recent months.

However, his reintroduction could bring the London side a better balance in the middle of the park, adding mobility to get around, win his duels, and sweep up danger for Palace.

Doucoure (23/24) vs Hughes (24/25) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Doucoure Hughes Goals + Assists 0.00 0.00 Progressive Carries 0.88 1.76 Progressive Passes 4.80 5.10 Passes Attempted 41.4 45.5 Pass Completion % 87.0% 75.0% Passes into Final Third 3.82 3.73 Tackles 3.33 3.33 Blocks 1.27 1.18 Interceptions 1.93 0.86 Stats taken from FBref

If you compare the 2023/24 season for Doucoure, where he played 12 games, and the start of this season for Hughes, where he has also played a dozen matches so far, you can see what each midfielder can bring to this Palace side.

Whilst Hughes brings more progression, bettering Doucoure for progressive carries + passes per 90, and attempting more passes per 90, the latter offers more in defensive actions, with that combative style, winning 3.33 tackles per 90, making 1.27 blocks, and making 1.93 interceptions.

By adding Doucoure alongside Kamada in midfield, you get a nice blend of the defensive abilities from the 24-year-old, and the ability to still make forward passes from deep areas (shown from his 3.82 passes into the final third per 90), but also the creative/progressive qualities of the Japan international alongside him.

This could definitely be a solution for Glasner, at the very least until Hughes and Wharton are available for selection again.