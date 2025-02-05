And so, it's finally over. That gloriously fruitful Celtic and Kyogo Furuhashi relationship has come to an end, with the Japanese sensation embarking for pastures new at Ligue 1 outfit, Rennes.

Having been mooted as a potential target for Premier League champions, Manchester City, over the summer, an exit for the former Vissel Kobe striker did appear inevitable at some stage, with his return of 85 goals in 165 games at Parkhead having unsurprisingly not gone unnoticed.

That said, to have allowed the 30-year-old to depart mid-season - and to a struggling French side, no less - is a decision that will continue to come under scrutiny, not least as the Hoops prepare for a Champions League playoff tie against Bayern Munich next week.

The Old Firm giants did at least manage to rake in a £10m fee for a player who had cost them just £4.6m back in the summer of 2021, yet after spending £8m of those funds on Jota's homecoming - alongside bringing in Jeffrey Schlupp on loan - no further permanent moves were made before the window slammed shut.

Celtic's failed pursuit of a striker

To have allowed the window to come and go without replacing Kyogo is a puzzling move for the Parkhead hierarchy to have made, with club legend Chris Sutton having stated that Brendan Rodgers and co were in need of a "top class centre forward" as the deadline drew closer.

There may be wisdom in avoiding overpaying or rushing into a panic buy, with the summer window not too far away, yet having likely been aware of Kyogo's desire to depart for months, it is difficult to understand why an adequate successor was not lined up.

It had looked at one stage that the Hoops were pushing on in an attempt to revive their interest in former target, Mathis Kvistgaarden, albeit with Brondby holding firm over their desire not to sell the 22-year-old marksman.