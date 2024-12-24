Manchester United fan and social media presenter Mark Goldbridge has not taken well to the latest injury news coming out of Old Trafford, in what has emerged as the latest blow to Ruben Amorim.

Amorim's opening struggles at Old Trafford

After what appeared to be a promising start in charge of the club over the international break, Sunday's 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Bournemouth left Manchester United 13th in the Premier League over Christmas, the first time in their history that they had spent the festive period in the bottom half of the table.

Since Amorim's arrival, the Red Devils have won just twice in the Premier League (beating Everton and Manchester City), losing three times, though they have been more successful in the Europa League, picking up six points from six.

Erik ten Hag vs Ruben Amorim in the Premier League 24/25 Erik ten Hag Ruben Amorim Games 9 6 Wins 3 2 Losses 4 3 Win % 33% 33% Goals scored per game 0.88 1.5 Goals conceded per game 1.22 1.67 Points per game 1.22 1.17

There are also off the pitch concerns, none more so than the future of top earner Marcus Rashford, who has been frozen out by Amorim and has publicly asked for a new challenge away from Old Trafford, which could lead to his January departure from the Theatre of Dreams.

One bright spark has been Amad Diallo, with the Ivorian forward stepping up into the first team and becoming a key figure either at wing-back or in attack for the Portuguese manager. But now, Amorim is set to be without another man he was hoping to count on.

Goldbridge left fuming after latest Man Utd injury

That comes as it has been revealed that midfield man Mason Mount is set to be sidelined until March with a serious hamstring injury. The former Chelsea man lasted just 12 minutes against Manchester City before having to be taken off, and was visibly upset with the situation.

Upon his arrival, Amorim singled out Mount as a potential key figure in the club's revival, explaining: "Mason Mount. I have to tell you I love that kid. You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad, and this is the most important thing for me. He played in this system (before), so it’s perfect for him. I have two positions for Mason Mount, so he should be very happy!”

However, the latest update has confirmed he will miss "several weeks" through injury once more, with suggestions that he may not return until March.

This was clearly too much for United influencer Goldbridge, who took to X to vent his frustrations, simply saying "forget it" after relaying the news.

Mount still has almost four years left to run on his £250,000 a week deal at Old Trafford, but is yet to be able to string together a series of performances to justify either his hefty transfer fee or wages since his arrival from Chelsea. Now sidelined again, he could be left behind in the new regime.