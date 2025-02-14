Chelsea only played Brighton six days ago, losing 2-1 at the Amex Stadium in the FA Cup, leaving the Blues out of both domestic cup competitions now.

Despite having 57% possession, Enzo Maresca's side only took seven shots in the game, creating zero "big chances".

On the other hand, Brighton managed to create two "big chances" with only 43% possession, only taking six shots at goal throughout.

But, Chelsea now have a good chance to put things right, facing Brighton at the Amex Stadium again on Friday, this time in the Premier League, with the chance to secure their top-four spot for another week.

The latest Chelsea team news

Maresca confirmed in his press conference that Chelsea will be without Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu, with the former now "out until the international break". The muscular injury was confirmed to be worse than was first feared, with a scan showing he would be out for six to eight weeks.

Guiu is also going to be out "for a little while", in the words of the manager, with a hamstring issue. This leaves Christopher Nkunku as one of Chelsea's main striker options in the absence of the pair, but the Italian also stated they will find "other solutions".

On a more positive note, Maresca confirmed Chelsea captain, Reece James, is fit and available to face Brighton after being rested against them in the cup six days ago, as was the plan according to the Italian.

Roméo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana all remain out, but it was revealed Fofana has started to work with the group again and could be available as soon as the next few weeks, but Maresca will be careful not to rush anything.

Chelsea's Jackson, Guiu & Nkunku dilemma

Jackson and Guiu are the only two natural number nines Maresca has had at his disposal in the first-team, with the Senegal international scoring nine goals in 24 appearances this season, and the 18-year-old Spaniard netting six times in 13 appearances.

Their least natural fit in that position has proven to be Nkunku leading the line, which we saw against Brighton in the FA Cup to minimal effect.

Despite having a good goal-scoring record this season, scoring 13 goals in 31 appearances, Maresca has admitted himself the Frenchman isn't a "proper" nine and is more of an attacking midfielder, who has different behaviours.

Jackson vs Guiu & Nkunku in 24/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Jackson Guiu Nkunku Goals 0.47 1.18 0.77 Assists 0.26 0.00 0.26 xG 0.59 N/A 0.78 Progressive Carries 2.12 N/A 1.57 Progressive Passes 1.40 N/A 2.35 Shots Total 3.26 3.92 2.97 Goals/Shot 0.14 0.30 0.22 Key Passes 1.30 1.25 1.76 Shot-Creating Actions 3.21 1.25 3.92 Aerial Duels Won 0.67 0.00 1.96 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the underlying numbers of each forward this season, you can see how each one brings something slightly different to the table. Jackson provides an all-around profile, being able to progress play in the build-up, make runs in behind and also create for others.

Guiu, being a slightly more natural number nine build, is looking to do more of his work in the box, winning aerial duels (which doesn't show up in the stats) and wanting to provide that finishing touch. With Nkunku being more of an attacking midfielder, wants to receive the ball deeper, get plenty of touches and be a big part of the game.

The Frenchman playing as the nine is still likely to be a solution for Maresca to use in these coming weeks, but it clearly isn't the only one on his mind, and perhaps a slight tweak in positions between Nkunku and a certain other star could prove to be more fruitful.

Maresca's possible solution

Everyone already knows how good Cole Palmer is, Chelsea's top scorer this season with 14 goals in 27 appearances. Earlier in the season, after scoring four goals against Brighton at Stamford Bridge, Theo Walcott praised the 22-year-old as a "gifted" talent, stating "he is going to be a Premier League legend".

But, one option for Maresca could be to switch the positions of Palmer and Nkunku, with the Englishman playing as more of a "false nine" and the Frenchman being able to play off of him in tandem. This would the Englishman the freedom as a nine to drift around, picking up the ball and dragging central defenders with him everywhere he goes. This would open up spaces for others around him, one being Nkunku, but another being Noni Madueke, who would be a key ingredient to this recipe.