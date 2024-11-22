Crystal Palace currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League on only seven points after 11 games played, winning just one game, drawing four and losing six times.

Oliver Glasner’s side is averaging 45.8% possession, the seventh lowest in the division, but have only scored eight goals, the second-fewest in the division despite taking the sixth most shots per game (14.4).

The Eagles aren’t struggling to get shots off, but evidently, the quality of shot and chances being created isn’t the best. Therefore, Glasner could be inclined to make a risky change in order to add more creative spark across the forward line.

Tthe time for that change could be now, with multiple injuries, and the suspension of Daichi Kamada, who won’t be available for their clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Why Kamada needs replacing

Kamada was sent off against Fulham in their 2-0 loss at Selhurst Park, receiving a straight red card for a tackle on Fulham’s Kenny Tete.

Before his dismissal, the 28-year-old had already lost possession seven times, lost four of his five ground duels, lost both of his aerial duels and was dribbled past twice.

Signed on a free transfer over the summer, Kamada has made 14 appearances for the Eagles, scoring two goals, providing two assists and totalling 853 minutes.

He has impressed on the whole but won't be available this weekend in a big blow for Glasner and Co.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Crystal Palace's Kamada solution

Glasner may already have the perfect replacement in the pipeline, with 19-year-old Asher Agbinone, who could provide an extra spark in attack.

The 19-year-old forward has made two appearances totalling four minutes from the bench for Palace so far this season, coming on in the last two minutes against both Nottingham Forest and Fulham. Agbinone has also made five appearances for the Palace U21 side, scoring one goal across 435 minutes.

Agbinone can play as a left-winger, a right-winger, and even an attacking midfielder, with his best trait being the blistering speed the youngster possesses, which has even been mentioned by Glasner himself, saying: "he has lots of pace, he can run in behind and dribble".

Kamada 2024/25 stats Stats (per 90 mins) Kamada Goals 0.21 Assists 0.21 Progressive Carries 1.88 Progressive Passes 5.65 Shots Total 1.58 Key Passes 1.74 Shot-Creating Actions 3.33 Successful Take-Ons 0.29 Tackles + Interceptions 3.71 Stats taken from FBref

The metrics above show what Agbinone would be tasked with replacing, as Kamada has offered high levels of creativity for Palace so far this season, averaging 5.65 progressive passes, 1.88 progressive carries, 1.74 key passes, and 3.33 shot-creating actions per 90.

Agbinone could certainly bring an increased level of carrying, adding far more 1v1 threat - Kamada only averages 0.29 successful take-ons per 90 - but the question would be the level of final product from the youngster when he gets himself into the areas to deliver.

In the absence of Kamada, this could be the perfect time to unleash Agbinone, give the fans a boost by giving a deserving academy graduate significant minutes, and see if it can spark some better chance creation in the attacking third for the Eagles.