Not many pundits or supporters could have predicted Chelsea to be in such a strong position at the halfway stage of the Premier League campaign after their struggles in recent years.

Boss Enzo Maresca has done a fabulous job after arriving from Leicester City in the summer, leading the Blues to fourth place, only four times, but two of those have come in as many matches.

The heavy spending and huge influx of additions has made continuity hard at times, but the Italian has created a settled side, often having a completely different side for league and cup competitions.

A return to Champions League football at Stamford Bridge would be a phenomenal achievement given the disarray before the 44-year-old’s arrival, with January offering a chance to inject quality over quantity.

One player is already on the radar ahead of the first day of the transfer window, certainly providing another high-quality option at the top end of the pitch for the Blues.

Chelsea monitoring deal for PL talent

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are eyeing a January deal for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson after his lack of Premier League minutes to date.

The 20-year-old has struggled for game time, with injuries and the form of Joao Pedro restricting him to just 219 minutes of action, scoring just one goal in the process.

However, despite his lack of action, the Seagulls still value the Irish international at around £80m-£100m as per the report, but could be available on a temporary basis with an option.

He’s previously showcased he has the skill set to start in England’s top flight, scoring ten and six in his two previous full seasons at that level - offering competition to the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.

The news about a potential move for Ferguson could see Maresca drop interest in another transfer target, with the Brighton man undoubtedly a better long-term option for the Blues.

Why Ferguson would be a better move than Kolo Muani for Chelsea

In recent days, Chelsea have been credited with an interest in signing PSG attacker Randal Kolo Muani just 18 months after his £76m deal to join the French giants.

The striker has only made two starts in Ligue 1 during 2024/25, struggling to make the impact he would have envisaged, with Arsenal and Manchester United also in the race for his services ahead of the opening of the window.

Given the interest, a deal for the former Eintracht Frankfurt ace will be highly challenged, with any side having to pay the majority of his £204k-per-week wages.

As a result, Ferguson could come into the equation for the Blues, potentially providing a better option than the Frenchman, especially when comparing their respective stats from the ongoing campaign.

Neither player has featured as much as they would have liked, desperately wanting a move to gain more minutes, but despite the limited first-team action in recent months, the Brighton youngster has got the better of Kolo Muani in numerous key areas for Maresca’s system.

Ferguson, who’s previously been dubbed as “one of the most exciting strikers” around by journalist Ryan Adsett, may have scored fewer goals to date, but has managed a better goal per shot-on-target ratio, demonstrating he’s more clinical with the chances handed his way.

How Ferguson compares to Kolo Muani in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Ferguson Kolo Muani Games played 12 10 Minutes played 228 358 Goals scored 1 2 Goals per shot on target 0.5 0.2 Pass accuracy 73% 73% Successful take-ons 0.4 0.2 Recoveries made 3.2 2 Stats via FBref

Maresca’s current philosophy demands the hard work of players in and out of possession, with Ferguson a great fit, completing more recoveries to regain possession than the PSG ace, highlighting his importance with and without the ball.

Any permanent deal would likely be another huge investment from the club’s hierarchy, but given his tender age of just 20, it could see them secure the long-term number 9 they’ve desired whilst also potentially making a profit down the line.

Given the opening of the window, it’s to be expected that countless names are linked with a potential move to the Bridge, but it’s pivotal that the club continue their excellent recruitment from recent times and pursue a move for the Irishman.