The opening of the January transfer window presents the first opportunity for Ruben Amorim to make his own mark on the Manchester United squad to try and transform their recent fortunes.

Such dealings could result in new additions as well as potential outgoings, as the club desperately needs to improve their current output, which sees them lie 13th in the Premier League table.

As of the first 20 matches in the league, United’s top scorer is Marcus Rashford - something which speaks volumes about their current situation given the fact the 27-year-old has missed the last six matches.

However, such a run could see him depart Old Trafford in the coming weeks, with numerous European sides interested in making a move for the Englishman.

Such a departure could allow for needed incomings, with various players already touted with a move to the North West just a week into the transfer window.

Man Utd’s move to sign a new attacker in January

Victor Osimhen is a player who has been relentlessly linked with a move to join the Amorim revolution at United, offering that focal point that has often been lacking this season.

The Nigerian is currently spending the season on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray, but it does include an exit clause should any side trigger the release fee in his current deal.

However, competition will undoubtedly be high in the 26-year-old, with Chelsea just one side who tried to win the race for his signature in the summer.

Randal Kolo Muani is another name that has been thrown into the mix in recent days after PSG made him available for a potential loan deal to gain needed first-team minutes.

The Frenchman has only started four times in Ligue 1 to date, with his availability reportedly prompting interest from the Red Devils along with Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

However, the club should opt to steer clear of the aforementioned options and put all of their focus on another one of their attacking transfer targets.

Man United could sign their own Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah has been a player who has torn numerous sides apart during his time in England, but none more so than United, scoring 16 times in 17 appearances against the Red Devils.

Teams Salah has scored the most goals vs for Liverpool Team Games Goals Games per goal Manchester United 17 16 1.05 Spurs 21 14 1.5 West Ham United 17 13 1.3 Manchester City 22 12 1.8 Arsenal 17 11 1.5 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 10 1.7 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Egyptian has continued his good form, scoring 18 times in 19 outings during Arne Slot’s debut campaign, including in both fixtures against United during 2024/25.

However, they had previously held an interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who could prove to be their very own version of the world-class attacker, holding very similar traits to the Liverpool talisman.

The report from the end of December claimed that the 25-year-old’s future was up in the air at the San Siro, with PSG also in the race to secure a deal for the Portugal international.

Whilst he’s predominantly a left-sided attacker with Salah being a right-sided forward, he loves to cut inside onto his stronger foot - similar to that of the 32-year-old.

As a result of Leao’s displays in Italy, FBref have listed him as a similar player to Salah, producing some figures comparable to the Premier League top scorer - highlighting the attacking threat he possesses.

Leao, who’s previously been dubbed a “world-beater” by analyst Ben Mattinson, may have registered significantly fewer goal contributions this season but has averaged more shot-creating actions - showcasing the talent he has in creating opportunities for himself and his teammates.

How Leao compares to Salah during the 2024/25 campaign Statistics (per 90) Leao Salah Games played 15 19 Goals & assists 7 31 Progressive carries 4.9 4.3 Progressive carries 4 3.8 Pass accuracy 77% 71% Shot-creating actions 5.3 4.6 Take-ons completed 3.2 1.8 Take-on success 54% 50% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed nearly double the number of successful take-ons per 90, whilst averaging more progressive carries, demonstrating the forward-thinking play he possesses, something which United have desperately lacked this campaign.

It’s unclear how much any deal would cost the club’s hierarchy for the Portuguese ace’s signature, but there’s no denying that he could prove to be a superb addition if it was completed.

His stats demonstrate how much attacking prowess he is capable of producing, potentially providing the difference-maker for Amorim in the attacking third of the pitch. What's more is that he looks a far greater threat than Kolo Muani too, having registered 25 goal involvements to the Frenchman's tally of 15 across the last two seasons.

As seen for Liverpool, Salah has single-handedly won them numerous matches this season, with Leao arguably being United’s very own version of the Egyptian if he were to move to Old Trafford this window. There is, however, quite a big obstacle in the way. His release clause sits at an eye-watering £145m.