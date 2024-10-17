It's fair to say Leeds United haven't exactly been blessed with the best of luck when it comes to injuries, as the West Yorkshire club's defensive midfield positions remain decimated due to some untimely absentees.

Both Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu are long-term casualties to the Elland Road treatment room, with Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell having to form a makeshift partnership in the middle away at Sunderland last time out in the Championship, to ensure the Whites had some bodies available in this problem area of the pitch.

Daniel Farke must have thought his side had struck gold when it was announced that experienced former Premier League brute Cheikhou Kouyaté could be entering the building, only for that free transfer deal to fall by the wayside to further pile on the misery for Leeds.

What happened to the Kouyate deal

Football Insider revealed recently that the ex-West Ham United anchor had failed a medical at the Championship outfit, resulting in Leeds having to regretfully pull the plug on a deal that would have given them greater security in those holding spots.

This shock development could now see Farke and Co peruse the free agent market for any other possible deals, with it being a top priority on the end of the promotion chasers to secure a new defensive midfielder, owing to the fact Ampadu and Gruev will be sidelined for the foreseeable.

There have even been reports that Leeds are looking at ex-Arsenal man Francis Coquelin to shore up these spots, but the second-tier side could do far worse than gambling on one Thorp Arch youngster to come good over any new additions joining, with a move for Kouyate falling through giving the Whites a perfect opportunity to unleash a top gem into the first team more regularly.

Leeds should now unleash "huge prospect"

Farke did show last campaign that he's unafraid to give young talents a go, obviously seen in the crazy rise of Archie Gray, but also in the faith shown to 20-year-old hotshot Mateo Joseph this season to lead the line as a raw prospect.

Now, he could be willing to chuck 18-year-old defensive midfielder Charlie Crew into the equation, who is already making waves as a bright talent for the future despite still being a wide-eyed teenager learning the ropes.

Crew has amazingly already been called up to the Wales senior mix, despite still not making his debut at Elland Road, with Wales U21 manager Matty Jones labelling the Whites wonderkid as a "huge prospect" for the nation last year.

He will also be viewed as one starlet tipped for greatness at Leeds, capable of perhaps following in the footsteps of Gray - or even Kalvin Phillips - in adjusting to the men's set-up well as a forceful midfielder.

Crew's numbers for Leeds U18s/U21s Age bracket Games Goals Assists U21s 26 0 1 U18s 20 2 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Already amassing 46 appearances for the U18s and U21s since leaving Cardiff City behind for pastures new in West Yorkshire, you do feel the time will come soon for Crew to leave his impression on the first team ranks, having sat on the substitutes bench last time out in league action away at Sunderland.

Described as being 'unrivalled' with the ball at his feet by WalesOnline journalist Glen Williams when still cutting his teeth at the Bluebirds, it does sound as if despite every jump up in quality he faces, Crew remains unfazed and the next big ask of him will be the deep-end of the Championship.

That opportunity might well come sooner rather than later for the teen, especially if Leeds' injury crisis somehow gets worse, with Crew yet another off the impressive conveyor belt that could potentially go on to become a homegrown superstar.