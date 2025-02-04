Even with the distraction of the transfer window rolling into its final few frantic hours, Sunderland and Middlesbrough still managed to play out a Championship classic at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night.

Indeed, the near neighbours would share the goals out for the majority of the entertaining clash, only for Regis Le Bris' men to then clinch a decisive winner late on courtesy of a Ryan Giles own goal to pick up a chaotic 3-2 away win.

There were various standout performers for the Black Cats, but it was Enzo Le Fee who lapped up the most plaudits come the full-time whistle.

Le Fee's performance in numbers

It's fair to say the French midfielder finally announced himself to the English game properly with this standout display at Boro, having shown brief flashes of his pedigree in other Championship contests to date.

At the Riverside, however, Le Fee oozed class from minute one, with a sublime first touch helping Sunderland bundle home that dramatic late winner.

Away from this moment of audacious quality, Le Fee managed to run experienced EFL face Luke Ayling ragged all night long down the left flank with 100% of his dribble attempts successfully completed, whilst also picking up an assist when Wilson Isidor fired Le Bris' side into a 2-1 lead.

Winning seven duels as a battler for his team too, it was an extremely well-rounded display from the ex-Lorient man who is more than living up to his billing as a £19m worthy footballer.

But, Le Bris will be aware he isn't the only star in his side who could make him some big bucks down the line, with another of his standout assets causing Boro all sorts of bother yesterday evening.

Isidor's performance in numbers

The star in question here is the aforementioned Isidor, who has been letting his football do the talking in recent matches after that disastrous two-penalty miss game versus Burnley.