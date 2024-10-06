Chelsea's winning streak came to an end on Sunday, drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Despite having 67% possession, and generating 2.27 xG compared to just 0.85 of Forest, the Blues were unable to convert more than one to win the game.

Chris Wood actually gave Forest the lead in the 49th minute, with Noni Madueke responding in the 57th minute, with a low curled strike on his left foot to the bottom left corner. James Ward-Prowse was sent off in the 78th, but the hosts were unable to capitalise on having the extra man.

Enzo Maresca's side head into the international break fourth in the Premier League, and will face Liverpool at Anfield in their next game, on the 20th of October.

Palmer and Madueke's performance vs Forest

Chelsea's star man, Cole Palmer, managed to get himself another goal contribution, setting up Madueke for his goal.

However, despite making six key passes and getting his assist, it felt like he didn't have his best game, which really goes to show the quality expected of the young man already.

Madueke started the season in red-hot form and added to his goal tally with a lovely finish to equalise. The 22-year-old also made three key passes, and won seven of his 13 ground duels in the game, making three tackles, and putting in a shift on both ends of the ball.

Alongside two of Chelsea's key men this season, there was another player who put in a top-class performance against Forest.

Jadon Sancho's performance vs Forest

Since joining from Manchester United, on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy, Sancho has made four appearances for the Blues, providing three assists already. The 24-year-old was unable to provide any goal contributions today, but his performance was very good.

The English winger made three key passes, won 4/6 ground duels, completed three out of three successful dribbles (100%), and made one tackle in the game.

Sancho vs Palmer & Madueke Stat Sancho Palmer Madueke Minutes 89 90 89 Goals 0 0 1 Assists 0 1 0 Touches 47 81 58 Key Passes 3 6 3 Shots 0 6 7 Dribbles completed 3/3 1/1 3/5 Ground Duels Won 4/6 5/6 7/13 Stats taken from Sofascore

The £100k-per-week summer signing's performance was impressive, one that may go under the radar due to Madueke and Palmer getting the plaudits.

Sancho was described as a "consistent outlet" for the Blues by GOAL during their match ratings after the game, giving Sancho a 6/10, purely stating he needs to improve his fitness as their reason for docking his mark.

Maresca likes his wingers to isolate their fullback 1v1, and Sancho's three out of three successful dribbles showed he did exactly that, threatening down that left side, and creating chances for his team, which is also backed up by his three key passes.

The 24-year-old seems to have secured his spot in the starting XI for now, having started three Premier League games in a row now, and completing an attacking quartet of himself, Palmer, Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, which has seen good success in the past few weeks.