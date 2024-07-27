After a plodding start, Arsenal's transfer window is finally heating up.

The Premier League runners-up have already welcomed in goalkeepers Lucas Nygaard and Tommy Setford, but now they appear to be on the verge of finally completing the deal to sign Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori as well.

Moreover, the links touting Mikel Merino for a move to the Emirates this summer haven't gone away.

However, based on recent reports, the Gunners are moving quickly to secure the signature of a star who could be the perfect alternative instead.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Duncan Castles on Football Transfers' Transfers Podcast, Arsenal are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

In fact, Castles revealed that the Gunners have been in "discussions" with the Parisians over the £147k-per-week Spaniard, but any move would depend on the North Londoners moving a midfielder first, which appears to be happening with Emile Smith Rowe.

A potential fee is not mentioned, but Castles does claim that any move would likely be structured similarly to the David Raya deal, meaning an initial loan with an obligation to buy next year.

If Arsenal can secure Ruiz's services on an initial loan in the coming weeks, that would be incredible business, although it could mean that Merino doesn't join.

How Ruiz compares to Merino

So, while both players can play in a couple of midfield roles, they are both primarily central midfielders who are likely viewed as the perfect options for Arsenal's left-eight position, but which would be the better choice? Well, when it comes to output, it's a close fight.

Ruiz vs Merino Player Ruiz Merino Appearances 35 45 Minutes 2240' 3601' Goals 3 8 Assists 7 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.28 0.28 Minutes per Goal Involvements 224' 277' All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, the Sociedad ace scored eight goals and provided five assists but did so in 45 appearances, while the "incredible" PSG man, as dubbed by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, scored three goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances.

That means that while the former produced more goal involvements, his average of one every 3.46 games was practically indistinguishable from the latter's average of one every 3.5 games.

However, when you really get into the nitty-gritty of it all and look at their minutes per goal involvement, it's the former Napoli "artist," as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who comes out ahead. He averaged one every 224 minutes to his competitor's average of one every 277 minutes.

How about what's going on under the hood then? Is it just as closely fought there? No, no, it is not

When it comes to their underlying numbers, Ruiz is the clear winner, coming out in the majority of metrics, including non-penalty expected goals plus assists, progressive carries, shots and shots on target, passing accuracy, passes into the penalty area, key passes, shot and goal-creating actions, tackles won, interceptions, and successful take-ons, all per 90.

In his defence, the former Newcastle United ace comes out ahead in a few metrics, such as ball recoveries, aerial duels won, progressive passes, and blocks, but that's about it.

Ruiz vs Merino Stats per 90 Ruiz Merino Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.24 0.19 Progressive Passes 5.86 5.91 Progressive Carries 1.20 0.94 Shots 1.43 1.09 Shots on Target 0.45 0.40 Passing Accuracy 89.2% 76.2% Passes into the Penalty Area 1.28 0.98 Key Passes 1.35 0.72 Shot-Creating Actions 3.01 2.36 Goal-Creating Actions 0.45 0.29 Tackles Won 1.73 1.56 Blocks 0.60 1.30 Interceptions 0.83 0.58 Successful Take-Ons 1.20 0.87 Ball Recoveries 6.24 7.14 Aerial Duels Won 0.30 5.94 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

Ultimately, if Arsenal have to choose between signing Merino or Ruiz in the coming weeks, it makes far more sense to sign the latter. His raw output is practically the same, and his underlying numbers are far superior.