Mikel Arteta will be looking to secure a return to winning ways for his Arsenal side tonight when they host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

The Gunners suffered their first defeat in all competitions at the weekend against Bournemouth in the Premier League, losing 2-0 after William Saliba’s dismissal within the first half hour of the encounter.

However, the Frenchman will be available to feature tonight, hoping to right his wrongs from the weekend and help the Spaniard’s side make it three games unbeaten in the European competition this season.

Undoubtedly, after the recent setback, the boss will have a decision to make about his squad selection to avoid a second successive loss whilst also giving the side the best chance of getting back on track.

However, if his side are to win once more in Europe, he may have to drop one player after his display on the South Coast on Saturday evening.

Why Merino could be dropped by Arteta vs Shakhtar

After his £27m transfer during the summer transfer window, midfielder Mikel Merino arrived with the hope of transforming Arteta’s midfield department and helping their push for the Premier League title.

However, the 28-year-old has endured a tricky start to life in North London, suffering a shoulder issue in training and restricting the Spaniard from making an immediate impact at the Emirates.

He’d made two substitute appearances before the weekend, but his start against the Cherries on Saturday was his first for the Gunners, but he failed to take advantage of the opportunity handed his way.

During his 81-minute display, the Spain international lost possession 16 times whilst also losing eight duels as he looked a tad off the pace during the defeat.

Mikel Merino's stats against Bournemouth (19/10/2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 81 Touches 51 Passes completed 23/34 (68%) Possession lost 16x Duels lost 8 Dribbled past 4x Key passes 1 Stats via SofaScore

Merino also only completed 68% of the passes he attempted, only making one key pass in the process - undoubtedly leading to his withdrawal, subsequently being replaced by youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

As a result of his below-par display, he could lose his place ahead of tonight’s clash with Shakhtar, potentially being replaced by one talent who could provide another dimension to Arteta’s side.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The man who could replace Merino

Suspensions and injuries have often plagued the Gunners early on in the new campaign, limiting the options available to the Spaniard at certain moments.

Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Merino all missed the North London Derby earlier this season due to injury or suspension, but despite their absences, the club was able to secure bragging rights once again.

During that day, midfielder Nwaneri once again made an appearance, with the 17-year-old now making three substitute appearances in all competitions this season.

However, given Merino’s recent display, the youngster could be deserving of an opportunity in the best club competition in the world, starting from the off and giving the Spaniard a decision to make should he impress.

"Something unique that he’s got that I really liked from the beginning is his ability to take the ball in tight areas, to escape a little bit like Jack Wilshere used to do. The personality he has, he trains with us like he trains with the U18s, U16s. And I love that in a player." - Arteta on Nwaneri.

The England U19 international has already started once against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, taking his opportunity with both hands, scoring twice and looking more than comfortable in the first team.

Upon his substitute appearance against Bournemouth at the weekend, Nwaneri completed 100% of his passes as he tried to spark a comeback for the Gunners.

Whilst he was unable to do so, the “unplayable” talent, as described by former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere, has consistently shown from the bench he has the ability to start from the off at the Emirates.

Tonight could be the perfect opportunity for the 17-year-old, staking his claim for a regular starting role under Arteta in the near future as his team look to make it third time lucky in their pursuit of a Premier League title.