Chelsea sit top of the UEFA Conference League, having won four out of four in the competition, scoring 18 goals and only conceding three.

Enzo Maresca’s side started their Conference League campaign with a 4-2 victory over Gent, goals coming from Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Their second victory came against Panathinaikos, beating them 4-1. Mykhailo Mudryk, João Félix (x2) and Nkunku all got on the scoresheet before facing minnows Noah at Stamford Bridge.

They put on a show with an 8-0 dismantling of the Armenian side. Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi, Felix (x2), Mudryk and Nkunku (x2) secured the win.

In their most recent Conference League game, the Blues beat German side, Heidenheim 2-0 on the road with Nkunku and Mudryk securing the points once again. Maresca’s side will now travel to Kazakhstan on Thursday, as they get ready to face off against Astana, who sit 23rd in the Conference League after four games played.

Chelsea vs Astana team news

With Enzo Maresca likely to rotate his squad fully again, with one eye on Brentford at the weekend, Chelsea can expect a very different starting XI against Astana.

The players travelling won’t arrive back until Friday morning, so when picking his squad, Maresca has to take this into account.

In his press conference, Maresca said Noni Madueke wouldn’t be involved and this is likely due to the Premier League suspension for Pedro Neto, meaning Madueke will likely start on the right against Brentford.

Cesare Casadei will also not be available for the Blues after receiving two yellow cards and being sent off against Heidenheim in their most recent Conference League tie.

Chelsea have also added Ato Ampah, Harrison McMahon, Kaiden Wilson, Richard Olise, Josh Acheampong and Harrison Murray-Campbell to their UEFA squad, ahead of their game against Astana.

But there are already four names from the academy in the UEFA squad, including Kiano Dyer, Sam Rak-Sakyi, Shim Mhueka and one more name, who could even be in line to start.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Young winger set to start for Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk has missed the last two Chelsea games with an illness, and it is unknown whether he will be part of the squad, or be ready to play a part in the game.

With Jadon Sancho currently starting as Chelsea’s left-winger, he is also very unlikely to be in the squad, as he will be needed for Brentford on Sunday.

This leaves Tyrique George, Chelsea’s 18-year-old winger, in line for a start on his natural left side, which could allow him to fully unleash his creative toolkit.

"Tyrique has the world at his feet, top guy and such a humble human being. He deserves every bit of success coming his way!" - Sancho on George.

George has already made six appearances for the Chelsea first team this season, starting against Noah in the Conference League, and his other five appearances coming from the bench.

Sancho vs Mudryk comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Sancho Mudryk Goals 0.31 0.32 Assists 0.77 0.16 xG 0.11 0.19 xAG 0.28 0.44 Progressive Carries 6.25 5.26 Progressive Passes 5.94 1.75 Shots Total 1.23 1.75 Key Passes 1.88 2.28 Shot-Creating Actions 4.84 3.68 Successful Take-Ons 3.13 1.58 Stats taken from FBref

Both Sancho and Mudryk have had good patches so far for Chelsea, with the 24-year-old English winger showing elite progressive and creative qualities, averaging more progressive carries, more progressive carries, more shot-creating actions, and completing more successful take-ons.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian, on the other hand, has generated more xG and xAG per 90, scored more goals per 90, has a higher shot volume, and provides more key passes, often being more direct with his actions.

George has the qualities of both of these wingers, mixing it up to go direct at times, using his pace and drive to beat players at speed, but also his agility, close control, and creative passing to create chances for others, and link play to progress through the pitch.

But the teenager isn't the only academy player who could feature, as certain positions are looking rather light, and the bench is likely to be full of academy prospects, all hoping to get their chance to receive their debuts and make a difference for Maresca's side.

Other Academy players who could feature for Chelsea

Maresca also made it clear Josh Acheampong is in line to start, having been frozen out of both the senior and U21 sides whilst negotiations for a new deal took place.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an agreement between Acheampong and Chelsea is almost done for his new deal, with the “final details to be sorted”.

Maresca went on to say in his press conference: “The club loves Josh. I love Josh. We are almost there for his new deal. He’s set to start”.

In previous games, Moises Caicedo and Malo Gusto have played right-back, and with both players not set to travel, this leaves Acheampong as the starting right-back, likely to be alongside Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo and Renato Veiga at the back.

Another position the Chelsea squad could be light in is central midfield, with Roméo Lavia not part of the squad, Casadei unavailable due to suspension, and the likes of Enzo Fernández and Caicedo not travelling.

This leaves the other midfield options as Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. However, if Maresca wants a profile more similar to the likes of Lavia, Caicedo and Fernandez, 18-year-old Dyer could be the man.

However, Dyer could instead be introduced from the bench, as the other more senior options will be wanting minutes, especially with young Chukwuemeka having been struggling for many minutes this campaign, totalling 63 across four appearances.

Potential Lineup: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Neto, George, Guiu.