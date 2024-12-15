Sunderland fans would have been fearing another season in the Championship that resembled much of last campaign's shambles, as the Black Cats' inconsistencies got the better of them again in such an unforgiving division.

But, the Wearside outfit - heading into a hectic December fixture schedule - remain in and around the top spot in the unpredictable league, with Regis Le Bris' appointment working wonders on the young and hungry sections of the Sunderland team.

Even when results haven't always been going their way, the youthful Championship promotion candidates have managed to come out the other side stronger for it, with a number of key performers sticking out so far.

Key Sunderland performers this season

It's not only the inexperienced heads that are excelling under the fresh managerial methods of Le Bris, with the likes of Patrick Roberts sticking out recently when being thrown back into the XI against Stoke City.

Before beating the Potters at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland had been winless in seven, but with the 27-year-old back on the right wing, a 2-1 victory was secured.

He would roll back the years with a daring display on the right channel, notching up three successful dribbles, alongside also assisting his side's crucial winner late on.

Moving away from this important three points in isolation, both Luke O'Nien and Trai Hume have also shone as more seasoned members of the group across the course of the season to date, whilst both Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg continue to flourish as more raw figures still learning the ropes.

This straightforward finish from Rigg against Leeds United back in October was just one of three strikes he's managed in league action, despite only being 17, whilst Bellingham - who is only two years his senior - has three assists next to his name alongside three goals.

But, there's another youngster who is beginning to make waves in the senior mix away from those named, who could well be Sunderland's next Jack Clarke if he continues to acclimatise well to the bright lights of the main team.

Sunderland's next Jack Clarke

There must be something in the water on Wearside when it comes to producing top-quality youngsters through the club's youth system, with Tom Watson the next tipped for greatness.

Le Bris had been to made to rely on the 18-year-old on the left flank in recent weeks owing to his squad looking rather bare bones, which saw first-team regular Romaine Mundle pull up with a serious hamstring issue in November, leaving his options on the left looking depleted.

This would've been an understandably frustrating development for Le Bris to wrestle with, considering Mundle himself had taken to the pressure of replacing the mercurial Clarke well, with an impressive four goals and two assists picked up from 16 second-tier clashes.

Without him, the Frenchman would have to think on his feet and he has been rewarded with his boldness in throwing Watson into the first-team picture more regularly, based solely on his stunning recent performance against Stoke.

He would single-handedly guide his boyhood team to that pivotal three points, with his first very reminiscent of Clarke in his prime donning Sunderland red and white, having placed an effort coolly past the Potters 'keeper after a pacey dart forward.

Watson's second late on would send the Stadium of Light masses into raptures too, with this standout showing seeing EFL content creator Ryan Dilks even hail the teenager as another "phenomenal" ace off the Sunderland production line.

Watson's overall numbers at Sunderland Age bracket Games played Goals scored Assists U21s 28 12 12 U18s 40 18 7 First team 12 2 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

It will have felt like a long time coming for Watson to finally explode into life in the main team, when glancing at the crazy numbers he has managed at youth level in the past.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, they did have to do without Watson last match at Swansea City, with it now coming to light that their homegrown ace could be out for up to two months owing to injury.

But - when he does return - he won't want his stunning showing against Stoke to be just one fluke memorable display, as he aims to establish himself as a key part of the jigsaw under Le Bris in 2025.