Over the last couple of months, Chelsea have been relentlessly linked with a striker to potentially complete Enzo Maresca’s puzzle in the club’s quest for a return to Premier League glory.

Nicolas Jackson has produced the goods so far this campaign, notching nine goals in the league, but despite his recent form, the hierarchy are still targeting reinforcements at the top end of the pitch.

Victor Osimhen is a name who has once again popped up on their radar, subsequently being touted with a January move after the failed pursuit back in the summer.

The Nigerian may be on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray, but it does include an exit clause which could see him permanently move should any side decide to trigger that option.

There’s no denying that he would add the quality needed within the final third, but Maresca should forget about a move for the Napoli man and instead target one player who’s been superb so far in 2024/25.

Chelsea should target move for £67m talisman

Dušan Vlahović is another player who’s reportedly been of interest to Chelsea in recent months, unsurprisingly, given his form for Juventus since the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Serbian striker has scored 12 times in 21 appearances in all competitions, four of which have come in the Champions League, including one against Manchester City at the start of the month.

The 24-year-old was previously named as a target for the Blues alongside the likes of Alexander Isak, providing a more cost-effective alternative to the Swede, with Juve wanting €75m (£67m) to part ways with their talisman.

Given his goal record over the last few months, there’s no doubt that he would be a huge addition for Maresca’s men, potentially handing them added firepower in their unexpected charge for the Premier League title.

His potential addition would be all the more impressive, especially considering his comparisons to a player who has constantly provided a threat to all the other sides in England’s top division.

Why Vlahovic would be just like Erling Haaland for Chelsea

Striker Erling Haaland has been a menace to many backlines since his move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022, helping them claim numerous trophies since his transfer.

The Norwegian has notched 108 goals in 122 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, a truly incredible feat that has already made him one of the best forwards to ever grace England’s top flight.

He currently holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in a 38-game season, scoring 36 times during his debut campaign at the Etihad - a year which saw the Citizen’s claim the treble.

The 24-year-old has failed to score in each of his last three matches but has still registered 13 league goals in 17 appearances, with only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scoring more to date.

As a result of Vlahovic’s superb form in Italy, he’s been ranked as a similar player to Haaland by FBref, a huge compliment given his goalscoring ability.

The “phenomenal” Juve star, as dubbed by journalist Ollie Spencer, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists this season, but has managed more progressive passes and carries per 90 - fitting perfectly into Maresca’s possession-based philosophy.

How Dušan Vlahović compares to Erling Haaland in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Vlahovic Haaland Games played 15 17 Goals & assists 8 14 Progressive passes 0.9 0.5 Progressive carries 0.9 0.7 Pass completion rate 68% 67% Aerials won 1.5 1.3 Aerials success rate 48% 47% Stats via FBref

He’s also won more aerials per 90, subsequently achieving a higher success rate, providing that focal point the Blues have been crying out for at the top end of the pitch.

£67m may seem another huge sum that would have to be forked out for a new signing, but when looking at how he compares to one of Europe’s leading goalscorers, a deal should be a no-brainer.

Whilst Osimhen has once again been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, the hierarchy should focus on a move for Vlahovic, with the Serbian having all the tools to provide that added presence in forward areas for Maresca heading into the new year.