Kalvin Phillips is a player who has constantly been linked with a move to Everton this summer as Sean Dyche looks to provide added quality and depth to his midfield.

The Manchester City talent, who cost Pep Guardiola’s side £45m back in 2022, has failed to make an impact at the Etihad, featuring just 31 times for the club - costing them £1.4m per appearance.

He was subsequently sent on loan to West Ham United in January for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, but could only muster ten appearances - in another unsuccessful stint in the Premier League.

Given his recent drop in form, it would certainly be a risk to sign the 28-year-old with the Toffees undoubtedly having to contribute a large portion of his £150k-per-week wages should they sign him on a temporary basis.

As a result, the club could look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements, potentially reigniting interest in one talent who’s previously been on their radar.

Everton could land £17m midfield sensation

In recent weeks, numerous midfielders have been linked with a move to Merseyside, including Colombian talent Richard Rios.

The 24-year-old, who plies his trade for Palmeiras in Brazil, has also been subject to interest from Manchester United as Erik ten Hag aims to rebuild his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

It’s previously been reported that Rios could be available at around the £17m mark this window, with Everton undoubtedly able to pay the rumoured price tag after the £50m departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa.

Whilst they face competition from one of the biggest clubs in the division, he would be an excellent addition, potentially being the Toffees’ version of a talent who cost over £100m.

Why Rios could be like Caicedo for Everton

12 months ago, Moises Caicedo caught the eye of almost every football fan, with his eye-watering £115m move to Chelsea from Brighton.

The Ecuadorian arrived in England as an unknown quantity, but a few years on from his move, he’s now one of the leading midfielders in England’s top flight - as his transfer fee suggests.

However, when comparing his stats from this summer’s Copa América, he was unable to get the better of Rios in multiple key areas - with FBref ranking the pair as similar players - ensuring Everton can potentially grab themselves a bargain.

The Colombian averaged 2.2 progressive carries per 90, along with 3.6 successful take-ons - backing up analyst Ben Mattinson’s description of Rios as a “ball-carrying machine”.

How Rios & Caicedo compare per 90 at Copa America 2024 Statistics Rios Caicedo Games played 6 4 Pass accuracy 80% 80% Progressive carries 2.2 1.8 Successful take-ons 3.6 0.8 Passes into penalty area 0.8 0.8 Take-on success 64% 27% Stats via FBref

He also matched the Chelsea man with his passing, achieving the same pass accuracy rate, whilst averaging the same amount of passes into the opposition’s penalty area.

Whilst it’s unknown if a deal could still be completed after their previous interest, his form at the Copa América is evidence of the quality he possesses, with the Toffees needing to make a move to secure his services.

The loss of Onana will undoubtedly hurt Dyche’s side, but, although they possess different styles of play, Rios has the ability to be a real hit at Goodison Park.