Well, that was just what Tottenham Hotspur needed.

After Sunday's dreadful defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou's side had to pick up all three points in their home Europa League clash with Elfsborg last night, which is just what they did.

Now, genuine chances were few and far between for the Lilywhites in the first half, but the team stuck to their plan and eventually ran out 3-0 winners.

The victory, on top of news about an offer for Bayern Munich's sensational Mathys Tel being accepted yesterday, has really lifted the mood around the club.

That said, while youngster Dane Scarlett has understandably grabbed the headlines for his impact off the bench, another standout performer showed why he could save Daniel Levy and Co from spending millions on the Frenchman.

Dane Scarlett's game vs Elfsborg

So, while the mood after the game was an understandably positive one, and the win was fully deserved, it would be fair to say that for the entirety of the first half and much of the second, it felt like Spurs were never going to score.

However, in the 66th minute, Postecoglou was forced into a substitute when Radu Dragusin went off injured - yes, another one - and opted to bring on the recently returned Scarlett. What a decision that was.

Just four minutes after stepping onto the pitch, the 20-year-old forward found himself perfectly positioned between two defenders in the opposition's penalty area, jumped to meet a pinpoint accurate cross from Dejan Kulusevski and headed the hosts in front.

He wasn't done there, though, as 14 minutes later he was involved in a lovely passing move that saw him provide fellow academy graduate Oyindamola Ajayi with the assist for his first senior goal to take the game out of sight for the visitors.

The Hillingdon-born poacher left quite an impression on Spurs writer Alasdair Gold, who awarded him a 9/10 match rating at full-time and wrote that the academy graduate was 'terrific' during his time on the pitch.

However, while Scarlett was certainly superb, there was another youngster who shone on the night, a youngster who played the full 90 and might have put in a performance good enough to tempt Levy into not splashing the cash on Tel this month: Mikey Moore.

Mikey Moore's game vs Elfsborg

Yes, the player in question is, of course, none other than academy star Moore.

The 17-year-old prodigy started the game out on the wing and looked entirely at home in senior football, so much so that he was undoubtedly one of the Lilywhites' best players.

The "outrageous" talent, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, was a constant threat throughout the game, making a couple of dangerous dribbles in the first half and then topping off his performance with a sensational run in the final minute of the game that ended in a goal; his first in senior football and the third scored by an academy graduate on the night.

Now, we would argue that this is the wrong conclusion to take from the incredibly exciting attacker's display, but there is a chance the board might reassess their need for a new wide player after watching him boss the game from the word go.

With that said, someone who was very impressed with what he saw was Gold, who gave the teenage dynamo an 8/10 at full-time and praised him for his close control, goal and application.