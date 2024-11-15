It's been a mixed campaign for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side have looked incredible in some games, like the ones against Manchester United and Aston Villa, but then utterly hopeless in others, like the ones against Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

However, while it's easy to focus on the negatives, there are also some undeniable positives, such as the attractive and ultra-attacking style of play the manager has firmly drilled into his team.

On top of that, several players have been sensational this season, including one who's starting to emulate Harry Kane in some of his play, and no, it's not Dominic Solanke.

Harry Kane's Tottenham legacy

When it comes to Spurs' modern-day legends, there are none greater than Kane.

The England captain joined the club's youth setup as a teenager and, following several loans all over the country, earned his opportunity over a decade ago and never looked back.

In all, the 31-year-old made 435 appearances for the North Londoners, in which he racked up a frankly ridiculous tally of 280 goals and 61 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every 1.27 games.

However, as his impressive number of assists would indicate, the sensational striker was more than just a poacher, and as the number ten on his back would have given away, he was more than adept at creating chances for his teammates.

In fact, it was with current club captain Son Heung-min that the Walthamstow-born star created the greatest goalscoring partnership in Premier League history, with the pair combining for 47 goals.

Amazingly, of those 47 goals, only 23 came from the Englishman, with the other 24 coming from his South Korean teammate, proving yet again that he was a supremely gifted creator.

Now, Spurs might never see a player like Kane again, but someone in their current squad is proving himself to be adept at scoring and creating, and they play particularly well with Son.

The Spurs star emulating Kane

So, let's get right to the point, and while he's playing well this season, with six goals and two assists to his name so far, the player in question is not Solanke.

Instead, it's Swedish superstar Dejan Kulusevski, who has found himself playing almost exclusively in midfield this season, where he has seen his influence grow and performances dramatically improve.

For example, he was the beating heartbeat of arguably the team's best performance this season, away at Old Trafford, scoring a goal and becoming the first away player since the 03/04 season to create nine chances in one match there.

Moreover, the "world-class" international, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who was first brought to the club by former manager Antonio Conte, has already beaten his assist tally from last season.

In just 17 appearances across all competitions, the 24-year-old dynamo has provided five assists and scored twice, whereas last year, he provided just three and scored eight goals in 39 games.

Kulusevski 23/24 vs 24/25 Season 23/24 24/25 Appearances 39 17 Goals 8 2 Assists 3 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.28 0.41 All Stats via Transfermarkt

On top of having a far more significant influence on proceedings, akin to Kane, the former Juventus ace has also always played well with Son, with the pair creating nine goals between them, which may well increase now the 24-year-old's in the midfield.

Ultimately, while nobody can fully replace Harry Kane at Spurs, Kulusevski is doing his best to emulate his creative abilities this season, and so far, he's doing a pretty good job of it.