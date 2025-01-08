A striker has been at the top of Enzo Maresca’s shopping list ever since he arrived as Chelsea manager, with this January undoubtedly no different.

The Blues recruited well over the summer window, landing the likes of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho, subsequently improving the threat in wide areas alongside Cole Palmer.

However, no deal was completed for a new focal point, leaving Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu as the two out-and-out strikers at the Italian’s disposal.

The Senegal international has been the number one option in the Premier League during 2024/25, scoring nine times in 19 matches - the second-highest tally behind star man Palmer.

Despite his form in front of goal, it may not be enough to secure his regular starting role, with the hierarchy already looking for attacking reinforcements in January.

Chelsea’s hunt for a new striker in January

Although we’re only a week into the transfer window, numerous names have been touted with a move to Stamford Bridge, including Ipswich Town star Liam Delap.

The 21-year-old joined the Tractor Boys for £20m from Manchester City in the summer but has wasted no time in impressing, scoring eight times in his first 19 top-flight matches in 2024/25.

Such interest has captured the interest of the Blues board, with the Englishman just one of many attackers currently on their radar.

However, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is a name that continues to be linked with a move to West London, but Maresca’s side aren’t alone, with Arsenal also in the hunt for the Serbian international.

The 24-year-old has scored seven times in Serie A to date, but could be allowed to leave the Old Lady should any side fork out €75m (£62m) during the January window.

However, despite the interest in the aforementioned players, the hierarchy should reignite interest in another attacker who would undoubtedly improve their front line and potentially be their own version of a Premier League star.

The player who could be Chelsea’s own Haaland

Erling Haaland has been the leading marksman in England’s top division since his move to join Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of the 2022/23 season - finishing as top scorer in both of his two seasons in England.

The Norwegian has been a constant menace to the backline of every side in the Premier League, registering a staggering 111 goals in just 125 appearances - including 16 this time around despite the Citizen’s recent decline in form.

Every club wishes they could have a clinical scorer, with Haaland having such quality in abundance, but the Blues could land their own version of the superstar in the form of Benjamin Sesko in January.

The Slovenia international was widely linked with a move to the Bridge in the summer, but a deal was never completed, which saw the 21-year-old remain at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

He’s continued his impressive form into the current campaign, scoring 11 goals across all competitions - leading to yet more rumours over a move to join Chelsea during the ongoing window.

At the end of December, TEAMtalk confirmed the club were in contact with the German side over a potential move, with Arsenal and Manchester United also waiting in the wings.

The striker would be a superb addition for the club, finally ending their hunt for a new number nine, whilst aiding their ambitions of securing a top-four finish come the end of May.

Sesko had previously been dubbed the “new Erling Haaland” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the comparison more than just their huge frame, pace and aerial ability when delving into their respective stats from 2024/25.

Whilst the City ace has massively outscored the Leipzig man, the “monster” Slovenian, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, has a higher shot-on-target rate, proving that he’s more accurate with the chances he’s presented within the final third.

How Benjamin Sesko compares to Erling Haaland in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Sesko Haaland Games played 15 20 Goals & assists 8 17 Progressive carries 1.7 0.6 Progressive passes 2 0.7 Shot-on-target accuracy 54% 52% Pass accuracy 67% 66% Take-on success rate 48% 40% Aerials won 2.8 1.5 Aerial success rate 58% 52% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed more take-ons per 90 and won more aerial duels, making him the perfect all-round focal point that the Blues have desperately been hunting for in the past six months.

Whilst it’s unclear how much any deal for Sesko would set the club back, it would be a superb deal regardless given his talents, not to mention his potential to improve given his tender age.

If he does manage to get anywhere close to the level of Haaland should he make the move to England, he would be worth every penny - handing Maresca a deadly finisher to boost their title credentials in the years to come.