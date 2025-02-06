West Ham spent most of the January transfer window chasing a centre-forward for Graham Potter, looking to replace Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug who are out injured.

Eventually, in the final days of the window, a loan deal for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson materialised, reuniting the 20-year-old striker with Potter, who worked with him at Brighton.

However, with such focus on the striker position, the Hammers failed to recruit a midfielder, instead deciding to recall James Ward-Prowse from his Nottingham Forest loan to reinforce the midfield depth.

James Ward-Prowse's return to West Ham

Ward-Prowse joined West Ham in 2023 from Southampton, after Declan Rice left the club, joining for a fee of around £30m. In his first season, the midfielder made 37 Premier League appearances for the Hammers, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.

But, after David Moyes left the club in the summer, with Julen Lopetegui taking over, it became clear the English midfielder wouldn’t have much of a role under the Spaniard, instead deciding to send him on loan to Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old has only made ten Premier League appearances so far this season, providing one assist and totalling 559 minutes to date. So, why bring him back?

James Ward-Prowse past two seasons comparison Stats (per 90 mins) 2023/24 2024/25 Goals + Assists 0.42 0.16 xG 0.15 0.02 xAG 0.25 0.24 Progressive Carries 0.62 0.43 Progressive Passes 4.48 4.35 Shots Total 1.16 0.48 Key Passes 2.10 0.87 Shot-Creating Actions 3.51 2.17 Tackles + Interceptions 2.33 2.00 Stats taken from FBref

Whilst Potter could use certain qualities such as set-piece ability from Ward-Prowse returning, there is perhaps a better option waiting in the academy ranks, who should be given more of a chance in the second half of this campaign.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

West Ham's very own Carrick and Rice hybrid

West Ham's 18-year-old midfielder, Lewis Orford, has been given a few chances from the bench since the arrival of Potter and could have been the perfect solution had Ward-Prowse remained at the City Ground.

He's made two Premier League appearances under Potter already so knows the system. He's also particularly well thought of with the the English midfielder having made his way through the academy, playing both U18 and U21 football for the club.

John Brewin, speaking to the Guardian, is one rave reviewer, speaking extremely highly of Orford, comparing the midfielder to the likes of Declan Rice and Michael Carrick in terms of his overall ability mixed with his tall and powerful frame.

"His height reminds of Rice and Carrick though he exhibits a greater turn of pace than either, with a range of passing beyond his years that has made him the Hammers’ Under-18 playmaker. There is something, too, of Lampard in his ability to arrive late on the scene for scoring opportunities." - Brewin on Orford.

West Ham clearly need support in this area, after recalling Ward-Prowse, but giving Orford extra minutes wouldn't hurt at all.

It would prepare him for the future and perhaps even prove he is ready now to contribute at a higher level, fixing a fair few issues the Hammers midfield have had so far this season.