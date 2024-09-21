It's ironic, really, that the game that looked to have all but ended Erik ten Hag's tenure as Manchester United manager may actually have been the one to save him.

Cast your mind back to that grim night in May, as a beleaguered United side simply wilted away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park - the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze running riot in that thumping 4-0 win for the hosts.

The writing was seemingly on the wall for the man in the visiting dugout, but to his credit, the Dutchman did not fold, instead regrouping in the final knockings of the season heading into the FA Cup final.

A change in tact - which saw Sofyan Amrabat move into a more defensive-minded midfield - brought about wins over both Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion, prior to the Red Devils seeing off Pep Guardiola's men at Wembley, all while deploying this new, strikerless 4-2-4 formation.

It could be said that had it not been for that night in south London - and its subsequent impact on the setup for the cup final - then Ten Hag would no longer be at the helm.

The aim now is for the 54-year-old to illustrate that progress has been made as the two sides prepare to meet again this evening.

Man Utd team news

Fresh off back-to-back wins in all competitions - having notably hit League One side Barnsley for seven in midweek - the doom and gloom has somewhat shifted at Old Trafford, with a run now needing to be put together to mount a charge on the top four.

Not that anyone will be getting carried away - not with this team, at least - but there are certainly positive signs, not least the slow introduction of new man Manuel Ugarte, as well as the return of a handful of prior absentees.

The likes of Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are now back in first-team training, while both Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund are in contention to feature later today, with the latter man having been absent since limping off against Arsenal during pre-season.

With Luke Shaw still working away in the background, Ten Hag's squad is slowly but surely beginning to come together, with there likely to be no excuses once the former Ajax boss does have everyone fit and available.

For once, the experienced tactician does actually have options to choose from in the attacking ranks, in particular, with it yet to be seen whether Joshua Zirkzee will be given another chance to impress from the start in that centre-forward berth.

Joshua Zirkzee's start at Man Utd

In truth, things couldn't have started much better for the Netherlands international, with the 6 foot 4 marksman prodding home in inventive fashion to seal a much-needed opening-day win over Fulham.

A goal on debut is no doubt the ideal way to calm the nerves, although it's fair to say that the £36.5m arrival hasn't quite been able to build on that first outing, having failed to score since then.

The former Bologna man was unfortunate to deny Alejandro Garnacho from scoring against Brighton, although he did then spurn two gilt-edged chances in the chastening defeat to Liverpool, having been teed up beautifully on both occasions by Marcus Rashford.

Away at Southampton last weekend, the silky striker was neat and tidy on the ball and linked the play effectively - having completed 100% of his dribbles and registered two key passes - although again missed two 'big chances', notably failing to convert with a side-footed effort in the second half.

Perhaps it would be harsh to remove him from the starting lineup when the Dutchman is showing signs of life, although Ten Hag certainly has other options at his disposal, with there no doubt wisdom in returning Amad Diallo to the fray instead.

What Man Utd's front three should be vs Palace

Yes, it was 'only' Barnsley, but the manner in which United dispatched their lower-league opponents was rather impressive, with the aforementioned Rashford looking delightfully menacing on Tuesday night.

Among the club's top earners on a reported £300k-per-week, the Englishman - who scored just eight goals in total last season and missed out on Euro 2024 as a result - has been rightly criticised for his worrying drop off of late, yet if recent weeks are anything to go by, the 26-year-old may just be finding his groove again.

Again, the quality of the opposition should be considered, but Rashford terrorised the visiting backline in midweek, leading the line in fine fashion and helping himself to his second and third goals of the campaign - after also netting against the Saints.

The days of deploying the academy graduate through the middle seemed to be over, but with Zirkzee not exactly firing - and the returning Hojlund still set for a squad role - it could be time to give Rashford a run in the side as the leading number nine.

That would then allow Garnacho to remain on the left flank after the Argentine provided four goal contributions against the Tykes, while on the opposite side, the rising star that is Amad can return in place of Antony.

The Ivorian "wizard" - as described by journalist James Copley - has been a shining light so far this season, having notably netted in the defeat to Brighton, while also being hailed as 'United's best player' away at St Mary's last week, as per MEN's Samuel Luckhurst.

Amad's game in numbers vs Southampton 90 minutes 1 assist 69 touches 90% pass accuracy 6 key passes 1 shot on target 4/7 ground duels won 1/1 aerial duels won 9x possession lost 4 tackles Stats via Sofascore

The only league game that the 22-year-old hasn't started this season was in fact the loss to Arne Slot's side, although he certainly made an impression off the bench on the day, having provided two key passes in his 21-minute cameo, while also creating one 'big chance' and registering an impressive 91% pass accuracy.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Having largely played a bit-part role last season due to injury, the one-time Atalanta man - who has still only made 27 appearances for the club in three-and-a-half-years - no doubt warrants an extended run of games, with the right-wing berth now arguably his to lose moving forward.

With Garnacho and Rashford also both deserving of a start, the easy solution would be to trial this new-look front three and leave Zirkzee sitting alongside Hojlund on the bench, ready to make an impact when needed.

In reality, the likelihood is that the choice will come down to one of Garnacho or Amad on the right, yet it would certainly be a risk worth taking to have Rashford deployed through the middle, flanked by those two young prodigies.

In any case, Ten Hag's men should be hopeful of avenging the shambles that was their previous trip to Selhurst - that's if Jonny Evans and Casemiro aren't starting at centre-back, at least...