Since the arrival of Arne Slot earlier this summer, Liverpool have been working tirelessly to try and bolster the midfield department, but so far to no avail.

Ryan Gravenberch was handed a start in the middle of the park during the Premier League opener against Ipswich Town last weekend, operating in a deeper role than normal.

The Dutchman featured in a number six berth, sitting in front of the back four, allowing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to play in a more advanced box-to-box role.

Although Gravenberch produced an admirable display in that 2-0 triumph - winning six duels in total - more options are needed if the club are to mount a serious title charge during Slot’s first campaign at the helm.

However, they’ve found it harder than expected, especially after missing out on a primary target despite agreeing to pay his release clause.

Liverpool’s attempts to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer

Liverpool were just one of a number of sides interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer, with Arsenal also touted with a move to sign the Spaniard.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful Euro 2024, replacing Manchester City’s star man Rodri in the final against England, coming on at the break and controlling the game, helping his nation win the tournament for a fourth time.

His excellent form at the competition saw the Reds enter talks for a deal to sign the star, but despite being willing to pay his £51m release clause, Zubimendi rejected a move to Anfield in favour of staying with the LaLiga outfit.

It’s hugely disappointing, with the midfielder undoubtedly having the ability to be a monster hit in the Premier League, but Slot and his recruitment team will have to look elsewhere for other transfer targets.

They could look to pursue a move for a player previously linked with the Reds, who could prove to be their own version of one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Why Rabiot could be Liverpool’s own Rodri

Manchester City ace Rodri has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in the world in recent years, winning every major honour there is at club level with Pep Guardiola’s side.

After winning another Premier League title last season, whilst claiming the Euro 2024 title along with the Player of the Tournament award, he could claim the Ballon d’Or award in the near future - a reflection of how impressive he’s been for City.

However, Liverpool could land their own version of the superstar in the form of Adrien Rabiot, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Juventus at the end of last season - with L'Equipe noting that Liverpool are among those interested.

The Frenchman, who featured at Euro 2024 for his nation, has previously been on the club’s radar and is yet to find a new side despite his impressive displays over the summer.

His subsequent performances saw FBref rank the 29-year-old as a similar player to Rodri, an understandable comparison when delving into their respective stats from the European Championships.

How Rabiot & Rodri compare at Euro 2024 Statistics (per 90) Rabiot Rodri Games played 5 6 Pass accuracy 92% 93% Successful take-ons 1.2 0.4 Progressive passes 6.8 6.9 Interceptions 0.2 0.2 Tackles won 2.2 2.4 Stats via FBref

The “extraordinary" ace, as described by former Juve striker David Trezeguet, matched or even better than the Spaniard in numerous key areas, highlighting what a brilliant addition he would be for the Reds.

Rabiot excelled in possession, registering a 92% pass completion rate along with an average of 6.8 progressive passes per 90 - with both tallies narrowly less than the City star.

He continued his trend of starring with the ball at his feet, averaging more successful take-ons, demonstrating how effective he could be in progressing the play for Slot’s side. Rodri did win slightly more tackles than the Frenchman, but Rabiot has demonstrated that he’s able to regain possession, averaging the same number of interceptions per 90 - a feature that would hugely improve the Reds’ midfield.

With Rabiot being a free agent, it could be an excellent pickup for Liverpool and Slot, with his experience and quality potentially a huge boost in the club’s ambition of returning to a title fight this season.