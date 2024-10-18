A former West Ham United chief has slammed the east London club following a Lucas Paqueta claim he was "told", with the midfielder awaiting an FA ruling after being charged with spot-fixing.

Lucas Paqueta releases statement amid spot-fixing scandal

The Brazil international is currently at the centre of a firestorm, as the FA charge him with four breaches in relation to spot-fixing.

Paqueta is accused of deliberately influencing play and the betting market by purposely picking up a card, which relates to his conduct in games against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Bournemouth within the last two seasons.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

The former Lyon sensation is expected to face a hearing on the matter next March, with West Ham hiring top lawyer Nick De Marco to defend Paqueta in court as the threat of a lifetime ban from the sport looms over his head.

West Ham have been forced to consider "ambitious" replacements for Paqueta as well, with Atalanta attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere reportedly on Tim Steidten's radar as manager Julen Lopetegui ponders a future without their South American star.

Taking to social media this week, Paqueta released a lengthy statement about his betting allegations, branding some of the reported information about this case "entirely false".

“I am frustrated and upset to have read recent misleading and inaccurate press article, published in both England and Brazil, claiming to disclose information about my case,” he wrote.

“Some of the information is entirely false and appears designed to undermine my position. I am also concerned that, although they are false and misleading, these articles are clearly sourced from an individual close to the case.

“The FA proceedings are supposed to be confidential, and they are extremely serious for me and my family. The continued leaking and publication of inaccurate information in the press is now putting at risk my chance of receiving a fair hearing."

Mick Brown slams West Ham after failed £80 million Paqueta exit deal

Speaking to Football Insider, well-connected former Irons recruitment chief Mick Brown, who left his role in June this year, moved to criticise West Ham after being "told" that the player failed with an £80 million switch to Man City in the summer.

Brown also slammed West Ham for failing to investigate Paqueta before the FA did, going on to state the lack of due-diligence around players is becoming a "growing issue" in the modern game.

“I was told there was an £80million deal going on with Man City,” said Brown.

“That failed as a result of the accusations against him. So somebody at the club has to question how it was that they didn’t know that there was an issue. The same thing happened with the Italian midfielder at Newcastle [Tonali].

“It’s a growing issue I’ve got that transfers seem to be made without the proper due diligence being done behind the scenes. If you’re missing out on an £80million transfer fee because of something like this. It’s even more of a concern, of course, if he now gets a lengthy ban.

“You’ve missed out on a big-money sale and then the player gets taken away, essentially, without anything coming the other way. How did the FA know enough to investigate but West Ham didn’t? You have to ask real questions of the club in that situation.”

Paqueta is set to play in West Ham's looming London derby against Tottenham this weekend, with the charges hanging overhead as he attempts to perform to the best of his ability on the pitch.