Leeds United have had their fair share of transfer howlers and blinders over the years in the market under current and previous owners and managers.

Former Whites owner Massimo Cellino was no stranger to a gaffe during the transfer window throughout his time at Elland Road before his exit in 2017.

One of his howlers in charge of the club was the signing of Mauritania international forward Souleymane Doukara ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

Souleymane Doukara's Leeds statistics

Leeds initially signed him on loan from Catania with an option to make it permanent the following summer, and he had a fairly average first season in English football.

The French-born marksman, who was signed at the start of Dave Hockaday's short tenure as manager, made 27 appearances for the club in all competitions, 25 of which came in the Championship.

Doukara played the majority of those matches as a centre-forward, with five games on the right and left flank combined, and produced five goals and three assists in the league.

Cellino then opted to sign the attacker on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2015, which turned out to be a blunder by the Italian.

The now-32-year-old went on to endure a frustrating campaign in front of goal as he plundered three goals and two assists in 23 Championship matches throughout the 2015/16 season.

Midway through that term, manager Steve Evans claimed he had a "heart the size of Big Ben" but that did not stop him from landing in hot water shortly afterwards.

Doukara was banned for eight competitive matches by the FA for biting Fulham central defender Fernando Amorebieta in February, with the ban coming into place at the end of March for what the FA stated was an 'act of violent conduct'.

That was not the end of his Leeds career, though, as he went on to score six goals in 39 appearances in all competitions during the 2016/17 campaign.

Where Souleymane Doukara currently plays

The centre-forward left Elland Road through a mutual termination of his contract in the summer of 2017 and has been at seven different clubs since his exit from Yorkshire.

He joined Osmanlispor on a free transfer ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and then went on to play for Antalyaspor, Al-Ettifaq, Giresunspor, APO Levadiakos, and Genclerbirligi before a move to his current club in August of last year.

Souleymane Doukara At Leeds Appearances 93 Goals 19 Assists Nine Stats via Transfermarkt

Doukara currently plays for Magusa TGSK in Cyprus but Transfermarkt and Sofascore do not have any information on their fixtures and results, which means that it remains unknown as to how well he is doing there.

However, the 32-year-old plying his trade in Cyprus, along with the aforementioned collection of clubs post-Leeds, shows that his career trajectory has not soared upwards since moving on from England, given that it is the 23rd best division in Europe based on their coefficient.

Overall, Cellino had a mare with the signing of Doukara as the forward failed to score or assist goals on a consistent basis before being released on a free transfer and becoming a journeyman with moves to Turkey, Greece and Saudi Arabia over the subsequent years.