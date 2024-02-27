Former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani sold his remaining 56% stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises in July of last year to put his reign in Yorkshire to an end.

The Italian took full control from Massimo Cellino in May 2017 and enjoyed six years with the club in total, which included a Championship title and three seasons in the Premier League.

Radrizzani was not without his blunders, though, and one of his early errors came in the transfer market with a permanent deal to sign Hadi Sacko.

How much Leeds paid to sign Hadi Sacko

The winger had already spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan with the Whites from Portuguese giants Sporting CP and the young forward struggled to find consistent form.

Sacko made 38 appearances and started 28 times in the Championship that season, which shows that he was provided with plenty of opportunities to impress.

However, the Mali international only contributed with two goals and three assists from a wide position in those 38 outings. This is a return of one goal involvement every 7.6 matches on average.

Radrizzani, who had completed his takeover of the club earlier that summer, then decided to splash a reported fee of £1.5m to sign him from Sporting in 2017.

That signing turned out to be a nightmare as the attacker then played just 14 times in the Championship, starting once, and failed to provide a single goal or assist in the 2017/18 campaign.

He was then loaned out to Las Palmas and Ankaragücü during the first and second half of the 2018/19 season respectively, after Sacko was not given a shirt number by Marcelo Bielsa - who had arrived that summer.

Hadi Sacko's current club

The 29-year-old Leeds flop currently plays in the second tier of Turkish football for Sakaryaspor, who he joined from Adanaspor in February 2023.

Sacko departed from Elland Road to sign for Denizlispor in Turkey in the summer of 2019 for an undisclosed fee, which means that it remains unknown as to how much the Whites recouped on the £1.5m they paid for him.

The Mali international then had a spell in Romania with CFR Cluj between his time with Denizlispor and Adanaspor, prior to his move to second-division side Sakaryaspor last year.

Hadi Sacko Appearances Goals Assists Denizlispor 60 7 5 CFR Cluj 8 0 1 Adanaspor 13 3 1 Sakaryaspor 6 0 0 Career since 2019 Leeds exit (via Transfermarkt)

He failed to score or assist any goals during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign after his transfer to the 1.Lig outfit, and has not made a single appearance so far this season.

Transfermarkt state that his most recent injury kept him out for six matches up to May of last year, which suggests that Sacko has not been in favour this term, rather than his absence being down to injuries.

Overall, the forward, who turns 30 next month, has failed to find consistent success at any of his clubs since moving on from Elland Road in the summer of 2019.

This came after he also struggled with consistency at the top end of the pitch in Yorkshire, which shows that Radrizzani had a nightmare by signing him on a permanent deal as Sacko ended his career in England with two league goals - both of which came during his time on loan from Sporting.