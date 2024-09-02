One of Leeds United’s long list of summer departures is already enduring a nightmare start to his career at his new club.

The Whites will be glad to see the back of the summer transfer window, as it was a very difficult few months for the Championship side, as they lost several key players. But despite the departures, the Yorkshire side are living up to early season predictions, remaining unbeaten in the opening four league games of the season.

Leeds lose £137m in star players

Leeds brought in eight new players over the course of the summer, which was crucial given that they lost a whole host of key individuals over the three-month period.

The Whites saw 19 players leave Elland Road, with most of the money coming from four big moves as they sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth, Crysencio Summerville to West Ham and saw Georginio Rutter join Brighton towards the end of the transfer window.

Leeds United's big departures Fee Georginio Rutter €46.70m Archie Gray €41.25m Crysencio Summerville €29.30m Luis Sinisterra €23.40m

All four players were key for Leeds last season and would have been key again in this campaign as the club bids to return to the top flight. However, Premier League clubs came sniffing around, and in the end, what the club was offered was too good to turn down, as they racked up about £137m in total from summer sales.

Rutter was the last big departure, as he wrote an emotional farewell to fans on Instagram: “It’s hard for me to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to move on. When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn’t realise how much this club would mean to me. Leeds United has been more than just a team for me - it’s been like a family that has supported and helped me grow.

“From day one, you, the fans, have always been there, cheering me on and showing me what it means to play for Leeds. You made me feel at home, and I will always remember that.

“My time here was full of hard work, great moments, and strong friendships. I’m leaving as a better player and a better person, and I’m really thankful for that. Even though I’m heading in a new direction, Leeds United will always be a part of who I am. I wish you all the best for the future and the challenges ahead. Thank you for everything, Leeds. I’ll never forget you. MOT, Georginio.”

£8m Leeds sale struggling at new club

Midfielder Glen Kamara is another player who left Elland Road this summer, as he joined French side Rennes. The Ligue 1 side are said to have bought Kamara for around £8 million after he played 42 times for the Yorkshire side last season.

Rennes may be considered a step up for the player, but it has been a difficult start for both the club and Kamara this season, as his new side have suffered two defeats out of three games. And while he has started all three, the Finland international was subbed off after 72 minutes over the weekend.

In the 2-1 defeat at Reims, Kamara had 39 touches of the ball and finished the game with an accurate passing rate of 87%. But the midfielder lost possession of the ball nine times and was dribbled past once in the 72 minutes he played. He finished that game with a Sofascore rating of 6.5 and was given a brutal 3/10 by the national media in France.

According to Stade Rennes Online, relayed by Leeds United News, Kamara struggled with the switch to playing in a two-man defensive midfield situation: “Efficient in the diamond, he completely sank as a pair in front of the defence. Nine ball losses at half-time, difficulties in passing, his pair with Matusiwa perforated without managing to create anything.”