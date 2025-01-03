A former Rangers player who scored 33 times in his first stint at the club is reportedly returning to Ibrox during the January transfer window.

Rangers buoyant after Celtic victory

Philippe Clement earned one of the most important wins of his entire tenure on Thursday afternoon, not only in terms of his future, but also because it came in emphatic fashion against Celtic.

Rangers comprehensively outplayed their biggest rivals at Ibrox, cruising to a 3-0 victory and rarely looking in any trouble. Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo got the goals for the Gers, who have narrowed the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 11 points.

Away from such an impressive win, Rangers continue to be linked with possible new signings this month, in order to further boost their chances of closing in on Celtic even more. Varazdin midfielder Leon Belcar has emerged as a reported target for the Scottish giants, with the 22-year-old Croatian having the potential to forge an impressive partnership with Nicolas Raskin in the middle of the park.

Rangers are also believed to be one of many clubs interested in striking a pre-contact agreement with Burnley ace Josh Brownhill in January. The Englishman is in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor, meaning he will be able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Former Rangers player set to return to Ibrox

Now, according to Turkish outlet BBO Sports, relayed by Ibrox News, Rangers are said to be on the verge of bringing Ryan Kent back to the club, in a major development.

It would be massive news if Kent does return to Rangers this month, having been a popular and influential figure in his first period at the club, scoring 33 goals and registering 56 assists, providing a consistent attacking threat from out wide.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after bringing an end to a disappointing spell at Turkish side Fenerbahce, but it looks as though he could be back in a Gers shirt very soon.

Given his age, there is no reason why Kent should have lost a yard, even though he could be lacking match fitness, and it is worth remembering how much Steven Gerrard rated him during his time as manager, saying back in 2020:

"From an attacking point of view, I think Ryan was the game changer for us tonight. He does incredibly well running in behind and he has added that into his game this season. He gets us the penalty for the breakthrough and he is just a constant threat. He is so sharp and he has added a different dimension to his game. He is a pleasure to watch and coach and we just need to enjoy him."

There may not be many negatives at all to Rangers re-signing Kent, even though some supporters may have been disgruntled at him leaving first time around, and it looks as if a free transfer could be agreed.