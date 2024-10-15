Former scout Mick Brown believes Newcastle United are working to replace a "unique" St James' Park hero in the January transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

In an exciting recent report, the Magpies have been backed to seal the signings of Wout Faes and Nikola Milenkovic, who are at Leicester City and Nottingham Forest respectively. The pair could cost a combined £75m and are seen as potential younger upgrades on Fabian Schar and Dan Burn, who are now both in their 30s and out of contract at the end of this season.

Another centre-back who has been mentioned as a possible target for Newcastle is Fikayo Tomori, with the Englishman still at AC Milan after moving to Italy on a permanent basis from Chelsea back in 2021. One way or the other, it is clear Newcastlw are keen to bring down the average age of their defensive core.

At the other end of the pitch, Botafogo forward Igor Jesus has been linked with a move to the Magpies, but Premier League rivals Arsenal are providing stiff competition for his services.

Newcastle want to sell "unique" ace in January

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown claimed that Newcastle will look to accept offers for Miguel Almiron in January, having fallen out of favour under Eddie Howe, and they will put any funds earned towards finding a replacement.

"Yes, that’s one I’ve heard they’re looking to do and get a deal done. He doesn’t feature regularly in their team any more, under Eddie Howe. He was always a bit of a bright space and he looks electric at times but he’s not consistent or efficient enough to play regularly at the top level.

"Now they’ve made the decision to move him on. They’ve got people already that can cover for him, but any fee they do get for him will likely be reinvested in that position. That right-hand side is certainly a concern of theirs and they’ll look to bring in money from Almiron’s sale to avoid those financial regulations. Letting Almiron leave will free up that money to spend in January."

January does feel like a natural time for Almiron's Newcastle career to reach its conclusion, with the £60,000-a-week Paraguayan increasingly having to settle for a squad role as the years have passed. Just 30 minutes of action have come his way in the league, spanning three cameo appearances, with his only two starts coming in the EFL Cup when Howe decided to shuffle his pack.

Almiron has been a good servant for Newcastle overall - his manager has described him as a "unique footballer", adding that "I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does" - but he can be improved upon now, certainly in terms of end product, with 12 assists in 214 appearances disappointing for a wide attacker.

For that reason, accepting offers in January makes complete sense, not only getting the 30-year-old off Newcastle's wage bill and freeing up money for incoming signings, but also allowing him to enjoy more regular playing time at a new club.