Even in a field as competitive as Formula 1, drivers still have time to support their favourite football teams. With the season getting underway just as the football calendar enters its business end, it is a tense time for those with one eye on the pitch as well as the track.

Some drivers are more passionate than others when it comes to supporting their clubs, with others only recently being introduced to the beautiful game.

Related Most famous fans: Which celebrities support Tottenham Hotspur As we found out, Tottenham Hotspur have quite the list of celebrity fans, which you can see in our list including 10 of the most famous supporters.

Here, we’ve listed every favourite football team, from Arsenal to Bristol City, for each driver on the 2024 roster with such affiliations, though it’s clear that it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, so only a selection feature.

Fernando Alonso

Real Madrid

Despite being born in Oviedo, situated in north-western Spain, Fernando Alonso is a strong supporter of Real Madrid, where he is an honorary member.

While he remains a fan of local club Real Oviedo, who play in the second tier in Spain, Alonso has stated in the past that he does not know why he is a Madridista.

He does have a membership at his local club, though it is clear his main loyalties are with the 14-time European champions.

Pierre Gasly

Paris Saint-Germain

Considered one of the more passionate football fans on the F1 circuit, Pierre Gasly is another who has opted for his nation’s capital club over his local team.

In fairness to Gasly, his birthplace of Rouen is just a couple hours’ drive from Paris, where plenty more riches are on offer, of course.

Without a point between him and Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon so far this year, maybe we can understand Gasly’s thirst for success as a Paris Saint-Germain supporter.

Lewis Hamilton

Arsenal

A Gunners fan from a young age, Lewis Hamilton has been to plenty of Arsenal matches over the years. While he has stated that he is a long-time Gooner, Hamilton made headlines when being in the running to buy Chelsea, with some of his family being fans of the Blues.

With Hamilton’s last F1 victory coming in Saudi Arabia back in December 2021, it appears that he and his club team have travelled in opposite directions since.

Nico Hulkenberg

Bayern Munich

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg is thought to be a strong supporter of Bayern Munich. It appears that little else is known about the German’s love of football, but given that he hails from western Germany, we can’t help but feel past successes have once again been the inspiration to follow the (former) Bundesliga juggernauts.

Charles Leclerc

AS Monaco

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc is one of Monaco’s very own, and supports the principality’s principal club when it comes to football.

A frequent visitor at the Stade Louis II, Leclerc has an existing relationship with the Ligue 1 side, who are keen to congratulate the local lad after successes on the track.

He has also taken to the field in charity football matches in the past, showing his overall love for the game.

Kevin Magnussen

FC Copenhagen

Born in the city of Roskilde, west of Copenhagen, Kevin Magnussen is believed to be a fan of FC Copenhagen, who helped knock Manchester United out of this year’s Champions League group stages.

According to the Mirror, he has previously expressed his delight on social media whenever Copenhagen beat Brondby in the Copenhagen derby.

Unfortunately, he may have been left distraught at their recent result, with Brondby securing a stoppage-time win in early April - though they have the opportunity to exact their revenge before the season ends.

Lando Norris

Bristol City

Lando Norris has previously declared his love of local club Bristol City, though it appears that he doesn’t follow the sport anymore.

The McLaren driver was also a fan of Manchester United while Cristiano Ronaldo played for the club, and now no longer calls himself a football fan.

It seems that mid-table mediocrity in the Championship just isn’t for him.

Sergio Perez

Club America (and Ivan Zamorano)

Sergio Perez may be F1’s strongest lover of football. In another example of supporting bigger clubs away from their hometowns, Perez does not support either Liga MX side from his home of Guadalajara, but rather rivals Club America from Mexico City.

His fascination for football does not stop there, however. Chilean star Ivan Zamorano has had a profound effect on ‘Checo’, so much so that the number 11 associated with Perez is down to the former Real Madrid and Inter striker’s squad number at the time Perez became a huge fan.

Daniel Ricciardo

Manchester United

While some of his Formula 1 peers have opted to support more successful clubs in their respective countries, Australian Daniel Ricciardo upsets the apple cart even further by following a club on a different continent.

Indeed, the former Red Bull driver, now at RB, is a keen fan of Manchester United, and has been known to hang around with former players such as Michael Carrick, with whom he has developed something of a bromance over the years.

George Russell

Wolves

Mercedes’ George Russell is a Wolves fan thanks to his father, Steve, who is a season ticket holder at Molineux.

While Russell Jr hasn’t been able to follow the Old Gold religiously due to his racing commitments, he was once presented with a shirt pitchside on a visit to the club’s home ground. It is clear that Wolves are a club close to Russell’s heart.

Carlos Sainz

Real Madrid

Carlos Sainz is another big Real Madrid fan, though unlike Fernando Alonso, Sainz was born in the Spanish capital. The Real connection runs in his family, with his father, Carlos Sr, having a trial at the club in the 1970s.

Now a three-time F1 Grand Prix winner following his recent win in Australia, he’ll be glad he didn’t let his love of football get in the way of a successful career in motorsport.

Logan Sargeant

Inter Miami

Williams’ Logan Sargeant isn’t the most diehard of football fans, but he remains devoted to the city of Miami, Florida - which is near his birthplace of Fort Lauderdale.

Sargeant claimed in a 2022 Q+A that his loyalties lie strictly with Miami-based teams, be it in basketball, American football, baseball or - as he would call it - soccer.

Inter Miami are therefore the lucky recipients of his support, so don’t be surprised to see him cheering on Lionel Messi and co in MLS.

Yuki Tsunoda

Juventus

Tsunoda is another whose interest in football can be best described as fleeting, though he has had a decent experience for someone not used to visiting football arenas every week.

Strictly speaking, he may not necessarily be a Juventus supporter, but he was previously invited to the club’s ground, where he met with star players such as Paul Pogba in what was his first live game.

Max Verstappen

PSV Eindhoven

Last but not least, current world champion Max Verstappen is a big supporter of PSV. Currently riding high at the top of the Drivers’ Championship and the Dutch Eredivisie respectively, Verstappen and PSV certainly seem a match for each other.

Verstappen also has an admiration for Barcelona, but PSV firmly remain his main club. As father Jos was sponsored by Philips during his time in F1, this led to the former driver being invited to matches with his son, igniting Max’s love for PSV. He has also previously commented on how the club suits him as a person compared to rivals Ajax.