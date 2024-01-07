West Ham United enjoyed a fantastic festive period in the Premier League with some notable wins over Manchester United and Arsenal to help give the Irons faithful something to celebrate as they bid farewell to one of the best years in the club's history.

David Moyes will be hoping that his side can start 2024 like they ended 2023, with a win, and in the process booking their place in the next round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

However, to do that, they will have to avoid an upset against Championship side Bristol City, who will be looking to bounce back after they lost 1-0 to Millwall on New Year's Day.

With Championship opposition comes the possibility of rotating the squad, although with no other game until the 21st of January, Moyes won't want to make too many unforced changes.

That said, he's likely to make four changes to his starting XI from the recent stalemate with Brighton and Hove Albion, especially with a few injuries and absences caused by the Africa Cup of Nations.

1 GK - Łukasz Fabiański

The first change comes between the sticks, where Alphonse Areola makes way for FA Cup winner and cup keeper, Łukasz Fabiański.

The Polish shot-stopper has already won this competition, starting for Arsenal when they beat Hull City 3-2 to claim the title in 2014.

Fabiański was also excellent for the Irons when he took over from Areola for a few weeks following the Frenchman's wrist injury.

2 RB - Vladimír Coufal

Right-back brings another change, as Vladimir Coufal comes in to take his position back from Ben Johnson, although the young Englishman still features in this XI.

Coufal has been ever present in the Irons' defence this season, starting 95% of the side's Premier League matches and only missing the game against Brighton due to the Flu.

3 CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos

Keeping his place at right centre-back is the Greek titan, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The former Arsenal defender started against the Seagulls last week due to Kurt Zouma suffering a knee injury, and with the Frenchman still sidelined, Mavropanos looks set to start.

4 CB - Angelo Ogbonna

Also keeping his place at the heart of the defence is former Juventus centre-back, Angelo Ogbonna.

The Italian started in place of a sick Nayef Aguerd against Arsenal last month, and now that the Moroccan has left for AFCON, Ogbonna looks set to keep his place.

5 LB - Ben Johnson

Johnson keeps his place in the starting XI for Sunday, but he doesn't maintain his position.

With Coufal returning to the side, the Englishman will move out to the left side of defence and replace Emerson Palmieri.

The Italian-Brazilian full-back has been fantastic for the Hammers this season, but with the level of the opposition being what it is on the weekend, Moyes has the chance to rest one of his most important players while giving some more minutes to a squad player.

It's a win-win.

6 DM - Edson Alvarez

The first of the holding midfielders is former Ajax star Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican international was once again given the nod against Brighton, and with him starting 80% of the side's Premier League games, it seems almost guaranteed that he will start against Bristol.

7 DM - Tomas Soucek

The man starting next to Alvarez is another ever-present member of the team, Czech international Tomas Soucek.

The 28-year-old has started even more league games than his midfield partner - 90% - and is a vital cog in Moyes' machine, so he will start on Sunday.

8 RM - Jarrod Bowen

The right of midfield brings with it another positional switch, as Jarrod Bowen moves back out wide to be more heavily involved in a game that the Irons are expected to dominate.

The former Hull City star has arguably been the Irons' best player this season, with 11 goals and two assists to his name in just 19 Premier League starts.

If there is one player in particular that Bristol have to be concerned about, it's Bowen.

9 CAM - James Ward-Prowse

Another player with a strong argument for being West Ham's most important this season is James Ward-Prowse, who keeps his place in the XI.

The former Southampton captain has started 100% of the club's Premier League games this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists along the way.

There might be some who argue that Moyes should perhaps rest a player who is clearly so pivotal to his system.

However, with just how important a good FA Cup run could be for this team, it doesn't quite seem worth the risk to leave him on the bench.

10 LM - Maxwel Cornet

With this being a third-round FA Cup tie against a Championship team, there will always be a few players on the periphery who are given a start, and this game will be no different, with Maxwel Cornet coming in for Saïd Benrahma.

The Ivorian winger has made just one league appearance for the Irons this season. Still, with Lucas Paqueta out injured and Mohammed Kudus at AFCON, it's the perfect time to give the former Burnley player a runout.

Described as "dangerous" by Ian Wright on Match of the Day, the 27-year-old must grab this opportunity with both hands if he wants more starts in the future.

11 ST - Divin Mubama

The final change to the XI that drew with Brighton is up top, where exciting youngster Divin Mubama comes into the space vacated by Bowen.

Mubama has made four league appearances for the Irons this term but has yet to find the back of the net. However, should Moyes give the promising youngster a start on Sunday, he might just repay him with a goal.

West Ham predicted lineup in full vs Bristol City: GK Fabiański; RB - Coufal, CB - Mavropanos, CB - Ogbonna, LB - Johnson; DM - Alvarez, DM - Soucek; RM - Bowen, CAM - Ward-Prowse, LM - Cornet; ST - Mubama